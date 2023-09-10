The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Warrnambool's botanic gardens lashed by ferocious storm

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 10 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The botanic gardens remained closed on Sunday after Thursday night's storm.
The botanic gardens remained closed on Sunday after Thursday night's storm.

Warrnambool's botanic gardens are closed due to temporary damage from Thursday night's storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.