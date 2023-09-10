Warrnambool's botanic gardens are closed due to temporary damage from Thursday night's storm.
Hazard tape blocked off entries to the city attraction on Sunday and a fence near AquaZone was on a lean.
Friends of Botanic Garden former president Pat Varley said she couldn't recall the city attraction having to be closed as a result of a storm.
Mrs Varley, who lives in south Warrnambool, said it was the worst storm she had witnessed in more than 50 years.
"In my 50 years in this house I have never experienced anything like it," she said.
Mrs Varley said she amazed the city's popular Norfolk Pines appeared to have weathered the storm.
"One has to admire the strength of those trees - still standing strong and vertical despite tremendous forces," she said.
Mrs Varley said she hoped the gardens would reopen soon but said it was sensible to ensure there was no chance of limbs falling while people were present.
The Warrnambool City Council website advised on Friday the gardens were closed while crews cleared paths and ensured the nature-based play space was safe.
