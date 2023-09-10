The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

GWV Rebels' seasons over as boys, girls' programs lose finals matches

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 10 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wil Rantall is emerging as a reliable key defender at Coates Talent League level. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Wil Rantall is emerging as a reliable key defender at Coates Talent League level. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A South Warrnambool key position prospect produced his best game at Coates Talent League level on Sunday but it wasn't enough to extend GWV Rebels' season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.