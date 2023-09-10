A South Warrnambool key position prospect produced his best game at Coates Talent League level on Sunday but it wasn't enough to extend GWV Rebels' season.
Wil Rantall, who is eligible for the statewide under 18 competition again in 2024, shone in the back line in the Rebels' 13.5 (83) to 9.11 (65) quarter-final defeat to Geelong Falcons at GMHBA Stadium.
Rebels talent manager Brooke Brown said Rantall's effort was a highlight on a disappointing day for the club whose girls' team was also bundled out of the flag race with a loss to Dandenong Stingrays.
"He played a great game on the key forward in Michael Rudd," she said.
"He only kicked a goal. Wil was by far our best player which was great for Wil because he probably came off at half-time and was a bit sore but he battled his way through it.
"I thought it was his best game by a long way."
Koroit's Connor Byrne and South Warrnambool's George Stevens, who had 19 disposals, were in the Rebels' best.
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual collected 21 possessions, Byrne kicked a goal while Koroit club-mate Mitch Lloyd slotted two.
Cobden's Rhys Unwin also hit the scoreboard with a goal.
Brown said the Rebels' performance overall was "totally uncharacteristic", particularly given their strong back-end of the season.
"We were well and truly beaten by a better team that put a lot of work into us," she said.
"They defended the ground really well and we just couldn't play our brand of footy unfortunately.
"It was so disappointing to end that way but we had 14 bottom-agers play and hopefully it burns a little bit and they can learn from this moving forward."
