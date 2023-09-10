KOROIT co-coach Kate Dobson says its teenage players are now established senior netballers ready for the rigours of a preliminary final.
The Saints, who had up to four teenagers on court at any one time, accounted for Warrnambool in a see-sawing first semi-final at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval on Sunday to progress to the Hampden league competition's penultimate round.
The team, which features youngsters Millie Jennings, Shelby O'Sullivan, Scarlett O'Donnell and Molly McLaren, found itself four goals down early in the first term against a fast-starting Blues.
But they regained the momentum and led by a goal at the first change.
They were four goals clear at half-time and got out to as much as eight before the Blues rallied and crept within one.
But every time Warrnambool challenged, Koroit had the answers, winning 44-36.
"They are really establishing themselves. These young girls are real open netballers now and that's what we want to take away," Dobson said.
"What I want to hear is people say 'those young girls in Koroit, they're just senior players now'.
"I watch them play in their under 17 games and they take it on and I was like 'just take it on'...and I think they really did."
Jennings played a full game in centre, O'Sullivan and McLaren a half each in wing attack and O'Donnell was stationed in wing defence.
"Millie just never gives up. She might have patches where she's a bit quieter but she gives the same effort in the first quarter as she does in the last and that's so important," Dobson said.
"Kasey (Barling) is one of the senior players and some of her drives in the last few minutes (were important) and Molly McKinnon to contest for some of those rebounds with the height that was in that goal circle, she got taps to a lot.
"I thought it was really important early on and gave us a lot of second-chance (shots)."
Dobson was pleased with the players' ability to absorb pressure and stick to their task.
"We talk about pressure starting with Nell (Mitchell) in goal shooter - we expect all our defenders to attack and all our attackers to defend," she said.
"It starts with the very first line of defence and the very first line of attack. I couldn't be prouder."
Warrnambool co-coach Raewyn Poumako confirmed she would step aside from the coaching role after six seasons at the helm.
Poumako, who coached alongside Laura Peake this season, will remain involved at the club in 2024 and is excited to see the Blues' progress after stark improvement in the back-end of this season.
"This will be their stepping stone," she said.
Poumako said the friendships and "being involved with a club I love" were her lasting memories of her tenure.
