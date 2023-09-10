FORMER Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman may run his stable star Attrition in the $750,000 Group One Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on September 23 after his second placing in Saturday's Group Two Feehan Stakes at Moonee Valley.
Attrition, with Ben Melham in the saddle, came home strongly but failed to overhaul Pinstriped by a short-half-head with the Warrnambool-trained Tuvalu back in third spot in the 1600-metre contest..
Freedman, who now trains at Ballarat, was excited with the four-year-old's run.
"It was a terrific run," the former Russell's Creek footballer said.
"Attrition is still learning but now he's doing it in the higher grades. I think he's still got a couple of gears. He seems to hit a flat spot in his races before finishing them off."
Melham was glowing in his assessment of Attrition after the race.
"He ran really well," he said.
"Attrition just loses touch with them between the 700 metres and the 400 metres - you've got to wait until he comes back up under you.
"The same thing happened the other day when he ran in the Lawrence. I thought he was very good late and now we're ready to get out further in distance to a race like the Underwood."
Freedman purchased Attrition for $180,000 at the 2021 Inglis Yearling Sale. The stallion has earned more than $340,000 in stake-money from his eight starts.
Tuvalu lost no admirers with his effort to run third in the Feehan.
Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith said it was a good effort from the horse after drawing a wide barrier. Jockey Blake Shinn said Tuvalu put in an honest run.
