Ex-Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman aims for Group One race

By Tim Auld
Updated September 10 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 10:30am
Mitchell Freedman has high hopes for Attrition. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
FORMER Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman may run his stable star Attrition in the $750,000 Group One Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on September 23 after his second placing in Saturday's Group Two Feehan Stakes at Moonee Valley.

