When Saturday's Warrnambool and District league senior grand final was at its hottest and the game up for the taking, guess who was in the thick of the action, winning the ball at will for his side?
None other than star Nirranda midfielder John Paulin.
Grand finals are all about momentum and fast starts and it's often the big-game players who stand tall and set the tone.
For the Blues, it was their reigning J.A Esam medalist and league MVP, who compiled a supreme midfield performance to clinch his fourth premiership medallion and second best-on-ground accolade in a grand final - the AFL Victoria Country award, voted by the umpires.
The classy and tough on-baller, who took out the Scotty Stewart Media Award in 2018 for his dazzling performance in the grand final against Old Collegians, was a clear standout in the wet conditions at Reid Oval.
He said his ability to lift in grand finals came down to a hunger built from day one of pre-season training.
"(It all starts in) pre-season, this is what you kind of work for, to get on the big stage in front of the big crowds and have all the supporters behind you," he said in the aftermath of Saturday's win.
"It certainly makes you lift another gear. You always want to win on the big day."
Since crossing over from Hampden league club Warrnambool in 2015 to play alongside mates and at the same club as his partner, A grade netballer Georgia Haberfield who won another premiership on the day, he has loved being part of the community.
He credited the win to everyone who plays a role in making the club tick on and off the field.
"It's such a hard-working club, everyone just does their part and you just want to do things for everyone because everyone's such a good bloke or woman," he said.
