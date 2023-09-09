The Standard
Merri Street, Serenity Way homes sell under the hammer in Warrnambool

Jessica Howard
Aaron Smith
By Jessica Howard, and Aaron Smith
Updated September 10 2023 - 11:50am, first published 9:30am
Ray White Warrnambool sales agent Chris Thomas at 11 Serenity Way which sold at auction in Warrnambool's north for $417,000 on Saturday, September 9. Picture by Aaron Smith
Ray White Warrnambool sales agent Chris Thomas at 11 Serenity Way which sold at auction in Warrnambool's north for $417,000 on Saturday, September 9. Picture by Aaron Smith

A first home buyer and netball player has scored big in north Warrnambool, purchasing a two-bedroom home on the same day she won a flag.

