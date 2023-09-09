A first home buyer and netball player has scored big in north Warrnambool, purchasing a two-bedroom home on the same day she won a flag.
Ray White Warrnambool sales agent Chris Thomas said the unit at 11 Serenity Way was purchased over the phone for $417,000 on Saturday, September 9.
"It was a young first home buyer on the phone, she was excited and had just finished playing netball out of town," he said.
"She won a grand final and just bought a house. It was a great result."
Mr Thomas said there was good interest in the sale campaign but the woman was the only bidder on the day.
"It opened up at $400,000 and we put a vendor bid in at $410,000. That increased to $417,000 which got it on the market and then sold," he said.
Mr Thomas said north Warrnambool was always popular and the two-bedroom unit at Serenity Way boasted a good location, close to shops, schools and the Warrnambool Botanical Gardens.
"It's a really good location," he said.
He said the unit was situated in a private cul-de-sac and on its own title with no body corp fees.
Another home in the north sold to a first home buyer on Saturday.
Ray White Warrnambool sales agent Fergus Torpy said the three-bedroom property at 9 Loyola Avenue sold for $498,000 under the hammer.
He said a crowd of about 20 attended the auction, which had one bidder.
Meanwhile, a low maintenance home in the heart of Warrnambool sold for $605,000.
Bidding opened at $480,000 for the three-bedroom property at 132-134 Merri Street, which proceeded to rise by increments of $20,000, $10,000 and $5000.
Mr Thomas said the result was higher than the top of the expected range of $600,000, and the owner was "absolutely rapt".
He said there were two active bidders with the buyer being from the Warrnambool region.
Mr Thomas said with interest rates stabilising, buyers had more confidence to purchase a home without "getting further and further into debt".
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.