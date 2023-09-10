GALLERY: Stakes rise in Hampden league's semi-finals

Week two of the Hampden league's 2023 finals series is now done and dusted, with semi-finals held on Saturday and Sunday.
The Standard photographers Eddie Guerrero and Sean McKenna, along with sports journalist Meg Saultry, captured the action at Terang Recreation Reserve and Port Fairy's Gardens Oval.
