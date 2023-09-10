South Warrnambool has a number of teams on the cusp of premiership glory.
The Roosters had three senior teams - senior and reserves football and open netball - as well as two junior netball sides - 17 and under reserves and 15 and under - secure appearances for this year's Hampden league grand final with second semi-final wins on Saturday.
The under 18.5s dropped their match but have another chance via a preliminary final, while the Roosters' 13 and under netballers also progressed.
Earlier this year, the club won an under 14 football flag and two junior netball flags.
South Warrnambool senior football coach Mat Battistello believed a strong off-field culture had set the club up for success.
"The club's worked extremely hard to make sure we've got off-field right and then on-field success comes on the back of that," Battistello said after his team won its semi-final against North Warrnambool Eagles by 43 points.
"Culture-wise, we all put the club first instead of an individual and I think we're starting to see the benefits of that now."
Senior football captain Harry Lee, who was named in his team's best in the win, said it was fantastic to see several South teams advance to grand finals.
"We have a good amount of show for the senior football and netball," he said. "They (A grade and reserves) won it last year so we'd love to see them go back-to-back though we know that's hard to do."
Lee, who was about 14 when the Roosters won their most recent senior football flag, is excited for the chance to play for a premiership on September 23.
"I sort of don't really have words for it, I'm that excited," he said. "For the boys especially and the supporters.
"It's been over a decade - 2011 - it's been a long time to get here and this is where the works start, now."
The defender is expecting there to be plenty of support around Friendly Societies' Park in the days leading up to the grand final.
"It's been a long, long time," he said of senior premiership success. "A lot of boys will come out the wood-work I reckon and come up to training and bring a big buzz - though mind you everyone's been around everyone all year.
"It's been pretty good support all year."
Lee said the extra week would aid recovery, with the Roosters' footballers to train Wednesday and Saturday this week.
"We'll just prepare in the way we normally would, it's still the same game, it's just a bit more meaning to it," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.