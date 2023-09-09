The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

WDFNL senior football grand final: The Standard takes a look at six players who stood tall in decider

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
September 10 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda star John Paulin with ball in hand during the WDFNL grand final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Nirranda star John Paulin with ball in hand during the WDFNL grand final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

It was a good old-fashioned game of wet-weather football on Saturday as Nirranda made it back-to-back Warrnambool and District league premierships at Reid Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.