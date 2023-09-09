It was a good old-fashioned game of wet-weather football on Saturday as Nirranda made it back-to-back Warrnambool and District league premierships at Reid Oval.
The Standard takes a look at six players who shaped the result of the match.
A perfect season capped off for the star on-baller, who added to his J.A Esam Medal win with best on ground honours on Saturday. In the slippery conditions, the midfielder was a class above, winning the ball on the inside and outside and bringing the ball into dangerous spots. Had a stack of the ball despite coping plenty of attention and set the tone early when the heat was on.
There are few players who are more composed or calm in pressure situations. The 2022 premiership coach and star half-back put his body on the line, was razor-sharp by foot and just knows when to impact contests. A deserving winner of the Scotty Stewart Memorial Trophy.
At times you had to rub your eyes to see if there were more than one of him out there. The gun tall defender was at his vintage best, intercepting everything his way and standing in the path of plenty of attacking entries from the Tigers. After missing a large chunk of the season with injury, it was an incredible performance in a sublime finals series.
Dynamic, speedy and with a nous for goal matched by few others in the competition, the rangy forward - whether aerially or at ground level - caused plenty of headaches to kick four goals, including three in a game changing first-half. His ability to kick straight and convert his chances set the game up for his team.
A tremendous performance in a losing cause. The vice-captain of Merrivale can hold his head high after putting together an excellent four-quarter effort. Kicked a freakish goal, won plenty of the footy and his burst out of stoppage was a particular highlight. Could argue the losing margin may have been more had it not been for some of his efforts.
It's incredible how much the on-baller flies under the radar. So much of the gun Blue's best work comes at the bottom of the packs and conditions on Saturday where tailor-made for his game. Won a stack of clearances and tackled with ferocity to worry the Tigers' midfielders, forcing errors. Would have been close to winning another best on ground medal.
