The noise from the Nirranda camp became almost deafening when its beloved number 20 was called to receive his Warrnambool and District league premiership medallion.
Grand finals are often filled with hard-luck stories but they are also brimming with tales of redemption.
Tough Blue Luke Irving had to earn his way into Nirranda history as a senior premiership player the hard way.
Most would have been swallowed up by the hurt of missing out not once but twice on the ultimate prize, but hard work and perseverance is a part of his DNA.
Irving played 18 matches last season before being dropped for the grand final for his now premiership coach Nick Couch. In 2018 - his first year as a Blue - he missed out on a premiership despite playing the majority of the year in the senior side.
But he was not to be denied this time around, playing a key role as his club went back-to-back with a 21-point win against Merrivale at Reid Oval.
He credited a strong pre-season for turning things around.
"I'm pretty stoked - last year was pretty heart breaking (so) I'd done the work early in the pre-season and fought back," he told The Standard.
"It hit them (teammates) pretty hard as well.
"Early on, it broke my heart, but I put my head down, bum up and done the hard work and got back.
"It means a lot. I started playing at Nirranda in 2018 and missed out on that one then missed out on that one last year. I'm super proud."
Irving, who joined the club in 2018 after spending the 2017 season with Merrivale - playing 10 senior matches - said there was nowhere else he'd rather be.
"It's a great club, the whole 22 are just best mates," he said.
"We all just love each other and it's such a great feeling. It's probably going to be a big few days I reckon (of celebrating)."
He said he was pleased with his individual performance, applying plenty of pressure up forward. While he may not have been able to hit the scoreboard, he made life tough for Merrivale with his determination and tenacity at ground level.
"I just had to do my job and that's all that matters," he said.
