As leaders of the football club, senior coach Nick Couch and captain Reagan Nutting have ridden all the highs and lows of a gruelling campaign.
Those long winter nights at training, managing injuries, unavailability and the weekly grind trying to make it to the last day of the year is never perfect.
But at Nirranda, putting on the famous jumper is all for the farming community, all for those who put in the hard yards to run a club and provide opportunities for people from all walks of life to come together.
To win it for them is what it's all about.
That's the first thing which came to mind for Nutting - the reliable defender now etched in history as a premiership captain - in the aftermath of Saturday's 21-point win against Merrivale in the Warrnambool and District league grand final.
"I'm just really proud, coming through the juniors myself, I'm pretty speechless to be honest," Nutting told The Standard after their 9.8 (62) to 6.5 (41) victory.
"The whole club, the (Nirranda) community, that's what it's all about, really.
"We'll look back at this one in ten years' time but it's all about them. I'm grateful and proud.
"I'm pretty speechless, but I think that's the main reason."
The hard-nosed right-footer, who had some pivotal moments in the grand final, said the group just always found a way to lift.
"We've got a good core group who've been together for a good five, seven years and they've stuck fat," he said.
"We've got some great juniors coming through too, some boys are starting to kick their gear up so it's really good."
Couch, who retired after an illustrious playing career which culminated with a premiership with the club last season, is now a premiership senior coach for the first time.
Emotional and beaming with pride, it was a win, a day and a build-up throughout the season he won't ever forget.
"There's probably different emotions I suppose," he said.
"When you play you're excited, a lot of back slapping but when you're on the bench coaching you get emotional because you see the hard work everyone's put in."
He said there were so many pieces of the puzzle that had to come together to achieve premiership glory and praised the club for coming together as one.
"You see the downs of last year, blokes missing out, new players to the club, so it's rewarding them for coming," he said.
"You get emotional for the players and feel good for them. That's probably how I'd describe it."
