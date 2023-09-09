Football
Seniors
Nirranda Seniors 2.1 5.5 6.7 9.8 (62)
Merrivale Seniors 1.0 1.2 3.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Nirranda Seniors: J.Couch 4, J.Lee 3, J.Stacey 2; Merrivale Seniors: D.Weir 2, O.Doukas 1, B.Bell 1, T.Porter 1, M.Hausler 1
BEST: Nirranda Seniors: D.Craven, M.Lloyd, J.Couch, J.Willsher, J.Stacey, B.Harkness; Merrivale Seniors: J.Gleeson, J.Porter, T.Porter, B.Hancocks, R.Barling, J.Fary"
Reserves
South Rovers Reserves 3.0 3.5 4.7 6.10 (46)
Russells Creek Reserves 0.1 0.5 0.8 0.9 (9)
GOALS: South Rovers Reserves: M.Picken 2, W.Outhwaite 2, L.Coughlan 1, S.Nicolson 1; Russells Creek Reserves:
BEST: South Rovers Reserves: M.Picken, A.Koutsoukis, L.Coughlan, T.Wood, C.Mailes, W.Outhwaite; Russells Creek Reserves: B.Melican, N.Bradley, R.Cottee, X.Short, M.Askew, R.Cooke"
Under 18
Kolora-Noorat Under 18 3.3 5.5 8.7 10.8 (68)
Timboon Demons Under 18 1.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: D.Vick 3, C.Kavanagh 2, J.Pekin 1, L.Castersen 1, O.Curran 1, N.Gee 1, E.Wyss 1; Timboon Demons Under 18: L.Steere 1, L.Gale 1
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Under 18: C.Kavanagh, F.Beasley, E.Brooks, J.Vaughan, D.Vick, J.Brooks; Timboon Demons Under 18: T.Field, E.White, D.Ryan, D.Shanahan, T.Groves, T.Quarrell"
Under 15
Timboon Demons Under 15 0.2 2.4 4.7 6.9 (45)
Allansford Under 15 1.1 3.1 3.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 15: O.Norman 2, Z.Potter 1, F.Castledine 1, C.Cuthell 1, R.Williams 1; Allansford Under 15: J.Robson 3, L.Draffen 1
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 15: O.Norman, J.Ferguson, F.Castledine, J.McKenzie, H.Smith, T.Berry; Allansford Under 15: J.Carman, H.van Rooy, S.Petschel, L.Rea, J.Robson, S.White"
Under 13
Old Collegians Under 13 1.1 1.1 2.2 3.2 (20)
Russells Creek Under 13 0.0 1.2 2.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Old Collegians Under 13: H.McDonald 1, O.Miller 1, J.Griffiths 1; Russells Creek Under 13: F.White 1, H.Chatfield 1
BEST: Old Collegians Under 13: H.Corbett, J.Griffiths, M.Phillpot, S.Hussey, L.Harrison, D.Neal; Russells Creek Under 13: A.White, W.Newton, H.Chatfield, F.Morgan, H.White, F.White"
Netball
A Grade
Nirranda 48 defeated Merrivale 37
A Reserve
Nirranda 35 defeated Merrivale 28
B Grade
Merrivale 31 defeated Old Collegians 24
17 and under
Merrivale 42 defeated Old Collegians 23
15 and under
Old Collegians 31 defeated Merrivale 22
13 and under
Dennington 26 defeated Old Collegians 7
