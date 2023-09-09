You wouldn't have known Nirranda's Cloe Marr was nursing an injury during her Warrnambool and District league A grade grand final performance on Saturday.
The two-time Wilma Wallace medallist for the league's best and fairest player produced a stellar performance in defence against Merrivale, earning best-on-court honours in her side's 48-37 triumph.
Marr, who played in the Blues' grand final win last year, admitted her foot was causing her distress during the game.
"A couple of years ago I tore a tendon in my foot and I've had surgery to have that fixed," she said.
"It's been playing up for a little bit now. It's my first full season back.
"I thought there was one more game in her and I twinged her out there on the court and thought 'uh oh, it's all over' but just put it to the back of my mind.
"I had a great team that just told me to keep pushing, so I just kept pushing for them."
Blues coach Lisa Arundell spoke highly of her goal defence's ability to push through the pain.
"She has been (nursing the injury) the last couple of weeks," she said. "But we've been able to manage it.
"I actually thought after the first quarter she was going to have to come off. But Cloe being the champion that she is, sucked it up as she always does each and every time and just played a match-winning performance again, as she did last week as well."
Marr was quick to direct the attention to the team's performance rather than her own.
"I'm obviously very excited (to be awarded best on court) but it was a team effort," she said.
"I don't worry about the best-on part, it's about being the best team on the day and I think we did that all together. I'm very proud (of the team)."
Marr said it was good to see some of the Blues' new additions experience grand final success.
She said a positive from the Blues' second semi-final loss to Merrivale was their preliminary final win against Panmure last week gave them momentum heading into the decider.
"We had a nice win against Panmure and we used that momentum coming into this weekend knowing that we finished on a high the weekend before."
