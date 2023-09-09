Old Collegians have toppled title defenders Merrivale in the 15 and under Warrnambool and District league grand final.
The high-scoring game saw the underdogs on the back-foot with three goals to the Tigers' 10 at the end of the first quarter.
But the Warriors were able to pull back the deficit throughout the middle of the game before scoring 14 goals in the final quarter, bringing the score to 22-31 for the Warrnambool-based team.
Old Collegians captain Olivia Lenehan said they were feeling the pressure during the early minutes of the match.
"We did lose the first final, so we were a bit nervous and I reckon that showed on court," she said.
"Towards the end, our enthusiasm and encouragement towards each other pushed us to go further which helped us get away with the win."
Warriors coach Tamara Bull said although it had been a tough season for the team, the girls had shown a lot of resilience.
"We started the year with a team of 10 but had two move interstate before the first game," she said.
With another member away for the school term, the team of seven had to bring on 13 and under players to fill out the roster.
"But each of the 15s really showed great leadership to support those girls, kept pushing and finish the season on top," Bull said.
"They've got a great team spirit, when something didn't quite go their way they got around each other really well and the result showed."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.