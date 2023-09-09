Merrivale's B grade outfit secured back-to-back Warrnambool and District league premierships on Saturday as its playing-coach bowed out with a starring performance.
First-year Tigers' mentor Lucy Attrill was dominant in defence, earning best-on-court honours as her side recorded a 31-24 win against Old Collegians.
Attrill was delighted with her side's performance
"The girls worked really hard all season and just were really focused," she said.
"So we knew we'd put in all the hard work and we just hoped we could bring it today. Which they did, they were amazing, they did so well."
Attrill was quick to shut down any suggestions she might coach again next year, instead content to call time on her netball career on a high note.
"Not a chance (am I coaching again), this is probably my last competitive game of netball so I'm thrilled," she said.
The Tigers mentor praised her team's "focus" and "pressure".
She said the team did everything she asked and more and was especially impresed after a huge turnover of players at the beginning of the year.
"At the start of the season, we won this last year as well and we had a huge turnover of players and this is my first year and only year I've ever coached so I really didn't know," she said.
"I just wanted improvement from the girls and for them to walk away knowing that they'd learnt something. For them to have worked this hard and just been this focused to get to this point, I'm so proud."
