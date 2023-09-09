The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

2023 WDFNL grand final: Merrivale win WDFNL 17 and under netball flag

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 9 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale celebrates its 17 and under WDFNL netball premiership. Picture by Anthony Brady
Merrivale celebrates its 17 and under WDFNL netball premiership. Picture by Anthony Brady

Merrivale 17 and under coach Carly Peake believes her side's "composure" was instrumental in its Warrnambool and District grand final win on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.