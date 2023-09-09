Merrivale 17 and under coach Carly Peake believes her side's "composure" was instrumental in its Warrnambool and District grand final win on Saturday.
The Tigers were too strong for Old Collegians in the decider, prevailing 42-23 to clinch the flag after falling one-goal short in last year's decider.
The victors looked in control all game, with talented goal-attack Paiyton Noonan starring under the ring and deservedly taking out best-on-court honours.
Peake said composure had been a strength for the side recently.
"The girls were just so composed and we've talked a lot about in the last few weeks a possession game," she said.
"We just looked after the ball, we made the most of our opportunities, we scored when we needed to and then we utilised our stops too.
"So composure was awesome today and we've done that really well across the court in the last few weeks."
The Tigers mentor, also a key member of the Tigers' A grade grand final side along with Noonan, was thrilled to see her group rewarded.
"It's awesome, the girls have had just such a great year," she said.
"Such an amazing group of girls and parents and everyone behind the scenes. So well deserved for the girls they played their little hearts out today and that definitely showed on court. We're pumped."
