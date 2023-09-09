The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

2023 WDFNL grand final: Dennington dominates Old Collegians in 13 and under match

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated September 9 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dennington has taken out its second 13 and under premiership in a row with victory in the Warrnambool and District league grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.