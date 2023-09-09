Dennington has taken out its second 13 and under premiership in a row with victory in the Warrnambool and District league grand final.
The team beat Old Collegians 26-7 on September 9 to cap off an undefeated season.
They extended their early 6-1 lead with a total of 10 goals in the third quarter.
Rushleigh Jeffries was crowned best on court, only letting three goals through during her stint as goal keeper during the second half of the match.
Jeffries said it was amazing to see the team's efforts pay off.
"We've been working really hard as a team to get through every game and not get too cocky," she said.
"Old Collegians is our biggest competition, they scored the most goals against us."
The Emmanuel College student said the Dogs worked on their strategy for the first two quarters, where their games tended to be closer.
"Through the other half of the season we've been really working to fix that and it worked out today," she said.
The weather made for tough playing conditions, with heavy rain in the finals minutes of the match.
It came after extreme storms the previous day, leaving the court still wet.
"When I first got on, I was trying not to slip over," Jeffries said.
Coaches Ruby Wright and Mila Douglas said they were overjoyed with the win. Douglas said it was "a pretty surreal feeling".
"To go back-to-back, let alone win the premiership last year, you can't imagine it," Wright said.
