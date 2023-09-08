Three vehicles have crashed on the Princes Highway in the south-west in less than a week.
Police issued a woman with an infringement notice for careless driving following a single vehicle crash at Boorcan on Thursday evening.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Paul Scott said the Corangamite Shire woman, believed to be in her 50s, was travelling east on the Princes Highway about 8.23pm.
"A single vehicle, a black sedan, veered off the road to the right into the fence of a farm paddock," Senior Constable Scott said.
He said the cause of the crash was a lack of concentration, with the vehicle landing about 100 to 150 metres off the road.
"They were issued with a careless driving infringement," Senior Constable Scott said.
He said other emergency services were not required to attend.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident about 8.20pm.
"No emergency treatment or transport was required," the spokeswoman said.
It comes after police attended another crash on the Princes Highway in Allansford earlier in the day.
First Constable Josh McMahon, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said two cars collided east of the Premier Speedway at Allansford, about 12.30pm on September 7.
Earlier in the week, a head-on collision took place about one kilometre west of Port Fairy on September 3, and a truck rolled over Woorndoo on September 6.
