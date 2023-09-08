A primary school netball side which spent its recess and lunch breaks practising is now a state champion.
St Patrick's Primary School Camperdown won the School Sport Victoria mixed netball title in Melbourne on Friday.
The 10-player team, under the tutelage of experienced coach Marie Wall, defeated Ocean Grove-based school Star of the Sea in the grand final 16-14.
Harry Sinnott, Darby Sinnott and Vince Titmus - one playing in each third of the netball court - were the three boys in the St Pat's team.
Taylor Cameron, Maddi Lucas, Courtney Blain, Daisy Bennett, Zoe Roberts, Olive Wills and Daisy Courtney made up the side which played five games on state finals day after booking its spot following success at regional level.
"I am super excited about this because we had the three boys - our best footballers and they decided to come in the mix and take this on and they were outstanding today," Wall said.
"We (the whole team) put a lot of work into it and they gave up their morning play and lunchtime for probably 12 weeks.
"I thought today it was the telling difference - they went in prepared and when we got challenged they certainly knew how to fight out of it.
"We didn't have a lot of height and I was a bit concerned about that but they did extremely well. This is probably one of the things I've won that I'm more proud of than anything."
Wall, who won the same title 27 years ago with daughter Sarah in the team, said every player did their part.
"Our little goal attack, Daisy Bennett, just didn't miss and Harry Sinnott (in centre) was just relentless all day; he was the engine room," she said.
"We had Taylor Cameron who can really connect with the goalers and Maddi Lucas played a great game in defence too."
