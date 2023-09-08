Warrnambool's Symon Wilde is one of five trainers under investigation after a prohibitive substance was allegedly found in his top mare Sirileo Miss.
Racing Victoria stewards on Friday revealed a prohibitive substance was detected in a urine sample taken from Sirileo Miss after she won the Group Three Matron Stakes at Flemington on March 11, 2023.
Stewards said the sample contained formestane, 4-hydroxytestosterone and 6a-hydroxyandrost-4-ene3, 17-dione - steroids prohibited under the rules of racing.
"The stewards request that no inference be drawn against any person mentioned," their report said.
Ballarat trainer Smiley Chan, Flemington's Mark and Levi Kavanagh, Mornington's Julius Sandhu and Amy and Ash Yargi, also from Mornington, are also under investigation after similar substances were detected in urine samples from their runners.
