South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison believes his team has another level in them after booking an early ticket to this year's open grand final.
The Roosters earned their chance to defend their 2022 Hampden league flag following a dominant 61-37 performance against Cobden in a second semi final at Terang on Saturday.
Jamison was thrilled to see his squad through to back-to-back grand finals.
"It's really exciting and well-deserved, the group's been working really hard all year and been really dedicated to improvement and I think the game we put out on the court today showed that," he said.
The second-year Roosters coach said the squad would aim to use the fortnight leading into the grand final to its advantage.
"I think we play our best netball when we've got momentum," he said. "It's important for us to keep going through different sessions, working through different problems and deficiencies we had on court today.
"I still think there is another notch that we can take in the way we play, so we'll be really committed to that in the next couple weeks."
Strong defensive work saw the Roosters get the early break over the Bombers, who were without Alicia Blain (rested with tightness).
Up 17-9 at quarter time, the Roosters didn't let up, extending the lead each quarter with their shooting partnership of Hollie Phillips and Annie Blackburn back at its best after missing both players at various stages this year.
Jamison said his team's ability to fight through the tough moments also served their cause.
"You can't expect to play 60 minutes of perfect netball but if you're committed to trying to improve throughout the game you'll be there at the end," he said. "There was definitely shifts in momentum but even when we didn't necessarily have the momentum, we still found a way to put scoreboard pressure on as well as make them (Cobden) uncomfortable."
Playing coach Sophie Hinkley said South Warrnambool was a "formidable force" to come up against.
"We need to each individually be on for 60 minutes to beat them," she said. "Today, we just had large patches where collectively all of us were not at our best and they're just such an impressive side across the entire court that they capitalised on that."
Hinkley conceded it was a tough assignment to turn around for a preliminary final, but had full faith her squad would give itself every chance to face the Roosters again in the decider.
