South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors 0.2 6.4 9.8 12.10 (82)
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 3.2 3.3 4.6 5.9 (39)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: S.Beks 3, M.Irving 2, C.Gallichan 1, W.White 1, J.Mugavin 1, D.Nicholson 1, J.Saunders 1, S.Kelly 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: D.Parish 2, J.Grundy 1, F.Jones 1, T.Batten 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: D.Nicholson, O.Bridgewater, A.Stevens, H.Lee, B.Rantall, M.Irving; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J.Lewis, J.Johnstone, B.Jenkinson, J.BERMINGHAM, A.Wines, L.Kenna"
South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves 6.0 9.2 11.4 12.11 (83)
Cobden BOMBERS Reserves 1.1 2.1 5.1 5.3 (33)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: H.Walker 3, K.Eagleson 3, P.Doukas 2, W.Owen 2, T.Freitag 1, J.Folkes 1; Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: N.Kemp 1, L.Cahill 1, L.Hickey 1, J.Worboys 1, T.Darcy 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: P.Doukas, B.Beks, T.Williamson, W.Owen, J.Maher, X.Mitchem; Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: L.Robertson, L.Cahill, J.Mcgalde, T.Mahony, T.Marshall, B.Green"
Warrnambool Blues U18.5's 2.2 5.5 7.7 8.8 (56)
South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's 0.3 0.5 1.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: J.Dowling 2, R.Holloway 1, H.Martell 1, S.Niklaus 1, A.Laidler 1, A.Radley 1, R.Barnes 1; South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: H.Alexander 1, D.Perera 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: H.Artz, S.Niklaus, R.Barnes, J.Wells, R.Holloway, L.Cook; South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: H.Annett, P.Akoch, M.Porter, J.McNeil, D.Bridgewater"
South Warrnambool Open 17, 32, 44, 61, (61)
Cobden Open 9, 18, 26, 37, (37)
BEST
South Warrnambool Open:
Ally O'Connor 3 Annie Blackburn 2 Meg Kelson 1
Cobden Open:
Sophie Hinkley 3 Sophie Blain 2 Emily Finch 1
GOALS
South Warrnambool Open:
Hollie Phillips 55 Annie Blackburn 6
Cobden Open:
Emily Finch 23 Jaymie Finch 14
Cobden Div 1 10, 21, 31, 45, (45)
Koroit Div 1 10, 21, 26, 35, (35)
BEST
Cobden Div 1:
Rebecca Dendle 3 Nikki Clover 2 Grace Taylor 1
Koroit Div 1:
Jessica O'Connor 3 Taylah McInerney 2 Indi O'Connor 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 1:
Molly Hutt 17 Nikki Clover 17 Grace Taylor 11
Koroit Div 1:
Louise Brown 17 Indi O'Connor 16 Rachel Dobson 2
Port Fairy Div 2 7, 12, 18, 29, (29)
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2 10, 17, 22, 32, (32)
BEST
Port Fairy Div 2:
Kristen Sheehan 3 Jae Leddin 2 Olivia Lindsey 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Brooke Gordon 3 Bailey Ryan 2 Taylah Casey 1
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 2:
Jae Leddin 16 Kristy Pruin 13
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Bec Sherlock 24 Sophie Robinson 7 Indiana Ryan 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3 10, 24, 34, 47, (47)
Port Fairy Div 3 8, 20, 26, 35, (35)
BEST
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Mimi Chun 3 Belinda Carroll 2 Holly Rook 1
Port Fairy Div 3:
Alice Leddin 3 Bella Goudie 2 Stacey Dwyer 1
GOALS
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Saskia Gould 34 Belinda Carroll 13
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 27 Alice Leddin 6 Alana Umbers 2
Koroit 17&U 11, 22, 32, 45, (45)
Terang Mortlake 17&U 6, 17, 22, 24, (24)
BEST
Koroit 17&U:
Scarlett O'Donnell 3
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Alice Kain 3 Ava Grundy 2 Millie Scanlon 1
GOALS
Koroit 17&U:
Indi O'Connor 18
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Ava Grundy 15 Ruby Kenna 9
Cobden 17&U Reserves 10, 19, 30, 37, (37)
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 9, 20, 26, 38, (38)
BEST
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Shelby Cameron 3 Rebecca Foster 2 Krystal Blain 1
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Lila Wilkinson 3 Annabel Thornton 2 Matilda Stevens 1
GOALS
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Shelby Cameron 23 Rebecca Foster 14
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Matilda Stevens 26 Paige Kermeen 12
Terang Mortlake 15&U 8, 12, 19, 23, (23)
South Warrnambool 15&U 4, 13, 19, 28, (28)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 15&U:
Lara Clarke 3 Pippa Barr 2 Charli Dillon 1
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Maya Rhodes 3 Lila Evans 2 Sophie Smith 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 15&U:
Lara Clarke 14 Charli Dillon 9
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Amelia Harris 19 Stella Marris 7 Chloe Madden 2
Koroit 13&U 6, 14, 23, 25, (25)
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 12, 19, 27, 34, (34)
BEST
Koroit 13&U:
Edie Batt 3 Elsie Finnigan 2 Charlotte Smedts 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Maddox Ryan 3 Molly Sevior 2 Ruby Spong 1
GOALS
Koroit 13&U:
Charlotte Smedts 11 Edie Batt 11 Arli Langdon 3
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Lucy Jennings 21 Molly Sevior 13
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.