The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

2023 Hampden Football Netball League semi finals scores

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
September 9 2023 - 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Dan Nicholson looks to dish off a hand ball in Saturday's second semi final against North Warrnambool Eagles. Picture by Meg Saultry
South Warrnambool's Dan Nicholson looks to dish off a hand ball in Saturday's second semi final against North Warrnambool Eagles. Picture by Meg Saultry

FOOTBALL

SENIORS

South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors 0.2 6.4 9.8 12.10 (82)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.