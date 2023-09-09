South Warrnambool Seniors 0.2 6.4 9.8 12.10 (82) def North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 3.2 3.3 4.6 5.9 (39)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Seniors: S. Beks 3, M. Irving 2, C. Gallichan 1, W. White 1, J. Mugavin 1, D. Nicholson 1, J. Saunders 1, S. Kelly 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: D. Parish 2, J. Grundy 1, F. Jones 1, T. Batten 1.
BEST: South Warrnambool Seniors: D. Nicholson, O. Bridgewater, A. Stevens, H. Lee, B. Rantall, M. Irving; North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: J. Lewis, J. Johnstone, B. Jenkinson, J. Bermingham, A. Wines, L. Kenna.
South Warrnambool Reserves 6.0 9.2 11.4 12.11 (83) def Cobden Reserves 1.1 2.1 5.1 5.3 (33)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Reserves: H. Walker 3, K. Eagleson 3, P. Doukas 2, W. Owen 2, T. Freitag 1, J. Folkes 1; Cobden Reserves: N. Kemp 1, L. Cahill 1, L. Hickey 1, J. Worboys 1, T. Darcy 1.
BEST: South Warrnambool Reserves: P. Doukas, B. Beks, T. Williamson, W. Owen, J. Maher, X. Mitchem; Cobden Reserves: L. Robertson, L. Cahill, J. Mcgalde, T. Mahony, T. Marshall, B. Green.
Warrnambool U18.5's 2.2 5.5 7.7 8.8 (56) def South Warrnambool U18.5's 0.3 0.5 1.5 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Warrnambool U18.5's: J. Dowling 2, R. Holloway 1, H. Martell 1, S. Niklaus 1, A. Laidler 1, A. Radley 1, R. Barnes 1; South Warrnambool U18.5's: H. Alexander 1, D. Perera 1.
BEST: Warrnambool U18.5's: H. Artz, S. Niklaus, R. Barnes, J. Wells, R. Holloway, L. Cook; South Warrnambool U18.5's: H. Annett, P. Akoch, M. Porter, J. McNeil, D. Bridgewater.
South Warrnambool Open 17, 32, 44, 61 (61) def Cobden Open 9, 18, 26, 37 (37)
BEST: South Warrnambool Open: Ally O'Connor 3, Annie Blackburn 2, Meg Kelson 1; Cobden Open: Sophie Hinkley 3, Sophie Blain 2, Emily Finch 1.
GOALS: South Warrnambool Open: Hollie Phillips 55, Annie Blackburn 6; Cobden Open: Emily Finch 23, Jaymie Finch 14.
Cobden Div 1 10, 21, 31, 45 (45) def Koroit Div 1 10, 21, 26, 35 (35)
BEST: Cobden Div 1: Rebecca Dendle 3, Nikki Clover 2, Grace Taylor 1; Koroit Div 1: Jessica O'Connor 3, Taylah McInerney 2, Indi O'Connor 1.
GOALS: Cobden Div 1: Molly Hutt 17, Nikki Clover 17, Grace Taylor 11; Koroit Div 1: Louise Brown 17, Indi O'Connor 16, Rachel Dobson 2.
Port Fairy Div 2 7, 12, 18, 29 (29) def by Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2 10, 17, 22, 32 (32)
BEST: Port Fairy Div 2: Kristen Sheehan 3, Jae Leddin 2, Olivia Lindsey 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2: Brooke Gordon 3, Bailey Ryan 2, Taylah Casey 1.
GOALS: Port Fairy Div 2: Jae Leddin 16, Kristy Pruin 13; Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2: Bec Sherlock 24, Sophie Robinson 7, Indiana Ryan 1.
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3 10, 24, 34, 47 (47) def Port Fairy Div 3 8, 20, 26, 35 (35)
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3: Mimi Chun 3, Belinda Carroll 2, Holly Rook 1; Port Fairy Div 3: Alice Leddin 3, Bella Goudie 2, Stacey Dwyer 1.
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3: Saskia Gould 34, Belinda Carroll 13; Port Fairy Div 3: Myra Murrihy 27, Alice Leddin 6, Alana Umbers 2.
Koroit 17&U 11, 22, 32, 45 (45) def Terang Mortlake 17&U 6, 17, 22, 24 (24)
BEST: Koroit 17&U: Scarlett O'Donnell 3; Terang Mortlake 17&U: Alice Kain 3, Ava Grundy 2, Millie Scanlon 1.
GOALS: Koroit 17&U: Indi O'Connor 18; Terang Mortlake 17&U: Ava Grundy 15, Ruby Kenna 9.
Cobden 17&U Reserves 10, 19, 30, 37 (37) def by South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 9, 20, 26, 38 (38)
BEST: Cobden 17&U Reserves: Shelby Cameron 3, Rebecca Foster 2, Krystal Blain 1; South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves: Lila Wilkinson 3, Annabel Thornton 2, Matilda Stevens 1.
GOALS: Cobden 17&U Reserves: Shelby Cameron 23, Rebecca Foster 14; South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves: Matilda Stevens 26, Paige Kermeen 12.
Terang Mortlake 15&U 8, 12, 19, 23 (23) def by South Warrnambool 15&U 4, 13, 19, 28 (28)
BEST: Terang Mortlake 15&U: Lara Clarke 3, Pippa Barr 2, Charli Dillon 1; South Warrnambool 15&U: Maya Rhodes 3, Lila Evans 2, Sophie Smith 1.
GOALS: Terang Mortlake 15&U: Lara Clarke 14, Charli Dillon 9; South Warrnambool 15&U: Amelia Harris 19, Stella Marris 7, Chloe Madden 2.
Koroit 13&U 6, 14, 23, 25 (25) def by Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 12, 19, 27, 34 (34)
BEST: Koroit 13&U: Edie Batt 3, Elsie Finnigan 2, Charlotte Smedts 1; Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U: Maddox Ryan 3, Molly Sevior 2, Ruby Spong 1.
GOALS: Koroit 13&U: Charlotte Smedts 11, Edie Batt 11, Arli Langdon 3; Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U: Lucy Jennings 21, Molly Sevior 13.
