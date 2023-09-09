South Warrnambool has its first chance to win a senior football premiership in more than a decade.
The Roosters, who finished the year minor premiers, turned around a shaky start against North Warrnambool Eagles in Saturday's second semi-final, piling on six unanswered goals in the second quarter to set up the 12.10 (82) to 5.9 (39) victory at Terang Recreation Reserve.
They advance to their first grand final since 2011, a year they won the Hampden league's ultimate prize.
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello encouraged his team to enjoy the moment, before turning their attention to the September 23 decider.
"The boys have worked extremely hard to get to this point," Battistello told The Standard. "North threw absolutely everything at us, three goals down at quarter time and then to basically only concede two goals for the rest of the two game, the boys' attitude was absolutely outstanding.
"We are really conscious to enjoy the moment, and we'll do that, then we'll move on (to the grand final)."
The Eagles, coming off a qualifying final victory against Terang Mortlake, were energetic to start, with goals through Jackson Grundy, Felix Jones and Tom Batten giving them a 19-point lead at quarter time.
But the Roosters wrestled back control of the contest in the second quarter, and capitalised up forward with six majors, including two from small forward Max Irving, to reverse the Eagles' early lead in their favour.
Battistello praised his players' ability to rectify areas of their game that let them down early.
"We know North is a really good contested side, but all our middys' (midfielders) work, and basically all across the ground with our forwards and backs, they just got going, winning one-on-ones," the coach said.
"We just fixed some things in terms of our role clarity and the boys just went and executed a lot better.
"It felt like we were in front of the game after the first quarter."
With constant rain settling in after half time, both teams were made to work for their possessions as the Roosters swooped on their chances with back-to-back goals from Shannon Beks and a rare major from defender Jeremy Mugavin.
The Roosters lost defender Liam Mullen to a head gash late in the third - though he was able to return midway through the fourth - with the team's pressure and numbers at the contest seeing them further their lead in the final 30 minutes.
A Corey Gallichan goal late was the icing on the cake for the victors, who were buoyed with the fact it was arguably an even team performance.
"Everyone had their moment, especially after quarter time when we got going," Battistello said. "To find a way and get momentum back and then control the game from there, super pleasing."
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie said his group wouldn't dwell on the result, instead focusing on an upcoming preliminary final.
"I thought our first quarter, our pressure was really up," he said. "But they (South), just through weight of numbers a little bit... and once they got their running game going it was really hard for us to stop.
"We'll wait and see who we're going to play (in the preliminary final) and then look at what's worked against them this year and what hasn't worked and go from there."
The Eagles rested a number of players in the final quarter, including Nathan Vardy and Jackson Grundy (corkie).
