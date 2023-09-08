The tight knit communities of Nirranda and Merrivale are rallying around their football and netball teams ahead of Saturday's grand final, hopeful they can come away with premiership glory.
Nirranda play Merrivale in the Warrnambool and District league senior football grand final to be played at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Saturday, September 9.
Merrivale has a total of six teams in the grand final including one football and five netball teams, while Nirranda has three teams represented, one in the football and two on the netball court.
Merrivale Primary School students got into the spirit on Friday, September 8, dressing in yellow and black to support the team which plays and trains at the oval opposite the school grounds.
Principal Simon Perry said the students dressed up to support the players and to wish them well ahead of Saturday's game.
Mr Perry said the youngsters were very excited their teams were playing in the grand final.
"There's a fair connection there with kids from the local area and families to Merrivale and the football netball club living in the area, so that's exciting," Mr Perry said.
"We've got a few kids going to the footy so it will be a good weekend."
He said the dress up day was "a bit of fun".
"Unfortunately we couldn't get outside because it's too wet and windy," he said. "We were going to do some activities but it's too wet and windy.
"It's a bit of fun to support the footy netball club and show our support."
Nullawarre and District Primary School principal Linda Mooseek said it was a similar story there and the children were brimming with excitement.
"They're making posters and putting them in our local petrol station and the vets," Mrs Mooseek said.
"Nullawarre is small and Nirranda is part of the area. Being a small community hub the footy is always huge. It's the same with Koroit and those other small district areas."
Mrs Mooseek said the children had family members and friends playing in the various games and would head along to the grand final to cheer them on.
"It will be fully packed with members from the school community," Mrs Mooseek said.
