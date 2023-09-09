The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

2023 WDFNL grand final: South Rovers wins reserves premiership

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 9 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Rovers celebrate their reserves grand final triumph. Picture by Sean McKenna
South Rovers celebrate their reserves grand final triumph. Picture by Sean McKenna

JOHN Brooks proudly wore an old woollen South Rovers' premiership guernsey as he coached the modern-day reserves side to a Warrnambool and District league premiership on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.