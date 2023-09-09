JOHN Brooks proudly wore an old woollen South Rovers' premiership guernsey as he coached the modern-day reserves side to a Warrnambool and District league premiership on Saturday.
The Lions, with joint best-on-ground medallists Luke Coughlan and Alex Koutsoukis, proved too strong for Russells Creek, winning the grand final 6.10 (46) to 0.9 (9) at Reid Oval.
Brooks, who won senior flags with the Lions during his playing days, returned to take on the reserves coaching role in 2023.
"It's been a fantastic season, we've only lost once for the whole season, so you can't get much better than that," he told The Standard.
"This is my first season back. They're a good bunch and they've accepted me pretty well again."
Co-captain Cody Mailes said it was the camaraderie which made South Rovers successful.
"It's just good to pull the jumper on with everyone every week," he said.
"To go through a season with only one loss is good."
Brooks said Coughlan deserved a best-on-ground medal for his long-time commitment to Lions' cause.
"He's been a stalwart of the club and he's a fantastic person," he said.
Mailes praised Koutsoukis for taking out an individual medal too.
"He just goes all day in the ruck, he's great," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.