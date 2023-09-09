TIMBOON Demons erased the heartache of grand final defeat 12 months ago with a special Warrnambool and District league under 15 football premiership on Saturday.
First-year coach Justin Roberts and inspirational skipper Jarrod Ferguson, who collected a best-on-ground medal to sit alongside his league best and fairest trophy, were elated with the 6.9 (45) to 4.3 (27) win against Allansford.
Both leaders praised one another for their respective roles in the triumph.
Roberts said Ferguson was deserving of the awards which had come his way in season 2023.
"It is just reward for all the hard work he puts in, his commitment and dedication off the track, as well as training, (is great)," he said.
"The amount of Ks (kilometres) Jarrod racks up during the week we would lose count, with his 7km runs before training.
"He is incredibly dedicated and incredibly skilful."
Ferguson said Roberts' coaching had brought the best out of the Demons.
He said it was special to win a grand final after the disappointment of defeat in 2022, praising the Dees' team work and pressure.
"It's unbelievable. It's a whole new feeling, I haven't won a flag before so it's great for us and the boys and Justin," he said.
The chance to help develop a young, determined team was "a real privilege" for Roberts.
"I couldn't be prouder of the effort they put in over the year and especially today," he said.
"We really fired up from the second quarter onwards and got our running link-up game going."
