The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

2023 WDFNL grand final: Old Collegians wins under 13 football flag

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 9 2023 - 11:57am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The jubilant Old Collegians' under 13 football team savours its premiership success. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
The jubilant Old Collegians' under 13 football team savours its premiership success. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

SOMETIMES a final hinges on a moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.