SOMETIMES a final hinges on a moment.
Enter young Old Collegians footballer Jack Griffiths.
The Warrior gathered the ball in the centre square and took four bounces, shrugging off opponents, to kick a special goal in the Warrnambool and District league under 13 grand final on Saturday.
The kick put the Warriors a goal up in the fourth term and proved enough to hold Russells Creek at bay.
Old Collegians won the first under 13 premiership cup on offer in the competition, 3.2 (20) to 2.3 (15) at Reid Oval.
Warriors coach Matt Neal said Griffiths' effort was special but he applauded the role his teammates played in the passage of play.
"When Jack had about five bounces and kicked that goal it was even better on the nerves," he told The Standard.
"I thought he would've kicked it 20 metres back from where he kicked it but he wanted to take the last bloke on as well.
"We spoke all week about moments that win you games and that was definitely one of them but during that there was plenty of shepherds and pressure around the ball to get him to do that. It was unreal."
Griffiths said the goal would stick in his memory.
"I wasn't really expecting it. I just took the first bounce and saw there wasn't many people in front so I just kept going," he said.
Neal was proud of his players' efforts in a close contest.
"I am trying to come back to earth a bit. It was a really well fought out game, so the nerves are still a bit on edge to be honest," he said.
Co-captain Hamish Corbett was named best on ground.
"He's had a really solid year. He's a good, hard-hitting in-and-under fella and he played a ripper today," Neal said.
"He got to the contest when we needed him to and got a couple of big bumps, scores and clearances."
Griffiths said Corbett and Luke Harrison "who played well across half-back and in the midfield" played important roles for the Warriors.
