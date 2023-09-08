A Dennington business could be expected to pay up to $15,000 to repair a building damaged by the wild weather in the south-west on Friday.
Staff members at Warrnambool Automotive Brake and Suspension arrived to work to see part of the roof had peeled off, where thankfully no-one was in the building at the time.
"We had a customer in earlier and he said he was driving along the road here and he said it just lifted right up in the air and came over him, so it was just peeling off," they said.
"We're just lucky it didn't take out any of the power lines but it did take out our telephone line."
Staff said they were unsure how much it would cost to repair the damage.
"It depends how much will need to be replaced, it could be $5000, $10,000 or $15,000, who knows," they said.
They placed a utility vehicle on top of the sheet of the roofing that landed in the car park to stop the wind from blowing it away.
"It was a case of we didn't want it to go any further because we could see once they go, they go," staff said.
They called in emergency plumbers to tie the roof frame down and also contacted the State Emergency Services to assist.
