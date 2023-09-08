GEELONG footballer Nina Morrison expects the Cats' improved forward craft to be on display when they visit Warrnambool in October.
The former number one draft pick, now in her sixth AFLW season, is excited about the Cats' game style as they strive to make back-to-back finals campaigns.
Geelong, which started its season with a win against the Western Bulldogs last weekend and travels to face Sydney on Saturday, will play Essendon at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on October 8.
The two sides played at the regional venue in 2022 with the clash a hit with fans.
Morrison, 22, said Geelong was hoping to be in finals contention when it visits the city again in five weeks' time.
They dominated the Bulldogs in the season-opener, kicking 10 goals to win by 48 points.
"A focus over the whole pre-season has been our ability to generate attacking ball movement and put scores on the board so it's nice for that to come to the fore straight away in round one," Morrison told The Standard.
"For me, it's similar to what we're trying to focus on as a team.
"I want to be really dangerous and be generating score involvements and efficiency moving forward."
Morrison said the Cats wanted to capitalise on a dynamic attack featuring Chloe Scheer, Jacqueline Parry and boom Irish recruit Aishling Moloney who starred on debut in round one.
"(Aishling) is a really great character and it's awesome to have someone of such high talent come into our program," the vice-captain said.
"She's had a really successful Gaelic career and we're really fortunate to get her across."
Parry's round one effort impressed Morrison too as did recruit Kate Surman in her Cats' debut.
"Jackie had one of her best games for us," she said.
"To see the work she's put in during the pre-season in terms of her contested marking and forward, that really showed last weekend."
The Warrnambool road trip is earmarked on the Cats' calendar after the inaugural match brought "an awesome atmosphere".
"The group really loved it last year, it was an awesome chance to get away for a few days with the team and a few of us came up the day before and did some community stuff as well," Morrison said.
"It was really nice to get out in the community and visit a few schools and then see some of those people at the game as well."
