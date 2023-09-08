TOP Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu needs a forward showing in Saturday's $500,000 Group Two Feehan Stakes to warrant a start in the $5 million Group One Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on October 28, according to his trainer Lindsey Smith.
Tuvalu lines up for his second run in this campaign with Victoria's leading jockey Blake Shinn on board in the Feehan after a fourth placing in the Lawrence Stakes at Caulfield in August.
Smith said he'd have a clearer idea which spring path he heads down with Tuvalu after the Feehan.
"We're just taking it one run at a time with Tuvalu but we should have a better idea where we are going with him after his Feehan run," Smith told The Standard.
Tuvalu is still entered in the Cox Plate, if he happens to run well in the Feehan we'll have to consider a run in the Cox Plate but here's a lot of other good races we would could run him in."
The lightly-raced six-year-old has excellent form at the elite level, winning last years Group One Toorak Handicap and running second in the $3 million Cantala Stakes at Flemington in November last year.
"The form around Tuvalu is really strong," he said. "Alligator Blood beat us in the Cantala Stakes and Mr Brightside ran third. That's a really strong form line.
"I've been happy with Tuvalu since his first-up run in the Lawrence. He worked well over 800 metres in between races at Warrnambool on Monday.
"Blake is riding him again which is a plus as he's got a good understanding of Tuvalu now."
Corner Pocket and Queen Ark - stablemates of Tuvalu - also run on the big 10-race Valley program.
Both horses are running in $150,000 restricted races.
