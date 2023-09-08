Two Kirkstall residents escaped from their home without injury early on Friday morning after a tree from a neighbouring property fell on their cottage.
The large gum tree split in half and fell onto the property on Chamberlain Street, causing a powerline to droop across the road.
Wild winds whipped through the township, with the tree falling on the home about 7.50am. Port Fairy SES deputy controller Hannah Morris said it was just one of 300 wind-related incidents recorded across the south-west.
"It's been a wild night across the south-west," she said.
"We've currently got about 300 requests for assistance from Portland through to Port Fairy, Heywood, Hamilton and Warrnambool.
"Warrnambool is currently the most affected area, they've got about 160 outstanding events at the moment. We've still got really high winds at the moment so we're triaging jobs as best as we can."
Ms Morris said the strong winds - which reached 106kmh on Friday, September 8 - was expected to continue throughout the day.
"The winds are expected to stay strong for most of today," she said.
"Monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website, all the severe weather warnings will be current on there, and also the Vic Emergency App is the best place to get all the up to date information.
"If you're on the roads at the moment, please slow down and travel to the conditions, there's still a lot of showers and heavy rain coming down as well."
