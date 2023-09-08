The Standard
Warrnambool sex offender gave girl alcohol and took her to exotic club, hotel room

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 8 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
A 40-year-old Warrnambool sex offender who purchased alcohol for a girl and took her to an exotic nightclub was caught after crashing a car she was a passenger in.

