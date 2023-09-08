Sex offender gave girl alcohol and took her to exotic club, hotel room

A 40-year-old Warrnambool sex offender who purchased alcohol for a girl and took her to an exotic nightclub was caught after crashing a car she was a passenger in.
Geoffrey Murray has been a registered sex offender since October 2004 and is required to report any contact with a child under the age of 18 within 24 hours.
He was driving his Ford Territory station wagon in Melbourne's east on May 4, 2023 with two female passengers, aged 17 and 18.
The car was involved in a rear-end collision, resulting in the three being transported to hospital and police launching an interview into why Murray was with a teenage girl.
The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 8 to breaching his sex offender reporting obligations.
The court heard Murray suffered "moderate" injuries in the May crash and spent a number of days in a Melbourne hospital.
Both females had minor injuries with the 17-year-old discharged from hospital on the same day and the 18-year-old remaining overnight.
The subsequent police investigation uncovered Murray had met the victim and her friend at a hotel in Melbourne's CBD in September 2022.
He approached them and introduced himself as "Wolf".
They attended a trivia night where Murray bought them alcohol on two to three occasions despite the girl stating she wasn't of age and feeling uncomfortable.
At the end of the night Murray and the older teenager exchanged phone numbers.
The court heard he met them every couple of weeks over the following months, buying them alcohol and driving them in his car.
Murray would often drop the older girl home first and would then be alone with the girl.
The victim told police Murray always wanted to play "truth or dare" with the questions becoming more and more personal and relating to her sex life.
Murray and the victim were connected on numerous social media platforms.
The court heard he told the girls he often stayed at Melbourne's Crown Casino and on one occasion he took them back to his hotel room where there was a massage table.
He told them he was taking a massage therapy course and offered to give them one, which they refused.
The court heard he bought the victim and her friend gifts on three occasions.
Then in April 2023, he took them to an exotic night club.
The victim became increasingly uncomfortable and asked to leave.
The court heard Murray did not report any of the contact with the child.
It was the car crash that ultimately brought him undone, adding to his 39 pages of criminal history.
Murray has been jailed a number of times since 2009 for failing to comply with his reporting conditions.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said the offending was prolonged and protracted and if the girl was aged under 16, he would have been facing much more significant charges.
The prosecutor and magistrate Ann McGarvie said the man had groomed the victim although the man was not charged with that.
Murray's lawyer said his client had significant physical health issues and mental health diagnoses and was the sole provider for an ill family member.
The magistrate accepted the man's health issues would make a jail sentence more difficult but questioned what he was doing out in Melbourne with young girls if his family member was really that ill.
She said given Murray's criminal history, jail was the only appropriate sentence.
He was jailed for five months.
A sex offender prohibition order was granted, expiring in 2028.
He is not allowed to contact or associate with children, or any other registered sex offenders.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.