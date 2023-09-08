Severe weather and fallen trees have cut access to country roads in "dangerous" conditions as children in Garvoc travelled to the bus stop on a tractor on Friday morning.
Garvoc Mum Leaha Thornton said she had to meet her children's bus at a different spot for the morning pick-up due to trees blocking their usual route.
Then when she caught up with the bus it was hemmed in with fallen trees and branches.
She said many of the trees that had fallen were dead and burnt out due to damage sustained in the 2018 St Patrick's Day fires which started in Terang and tore through the area. They were unstable due to a wetter than average winter.
"On the normal route, there was a tree down over the road so the bus driver's decided to make a left and go a different route," Mrs Thornton said.
"He got about a kilometre down the road and there was another big branch over the road, you needed a tractor to move it.
"We got the farmer who lives right there to move it, his kids were waiting for the bus, he brought his kids down in the tractor. He went along and tried to shift all the trees off the road."
She said it was dangerous sitting on a bus on the roads where trees were "coming down everywhere around you".
"We couldn't even go back because there were trees down behind us," she said. "You're sitting there with kids on the bus, the driver can't go forward or back, he can't get off the road because it's so wet, he'll get bogged so you're just sitting there like a sitting duck, that was the scary part.
She said the trees, which were big and old, were unstable
"There's a heap of dead ones that are burnt, they don't have leaves on them, they're the ones that are snapping off and the ground is that wet and soft that the roots can't hold the big trees down and they're just falling over. It's fierce."
She said her husband was out on the tractor moving fallen trees so the milk tankers could access their and nearby farms.
"Everyone's on standby because if tankers can't get through to pick up milk and the tankers can't get off to the side of the roads because it's too wet, it will pull them right off the road."
Mrs Thornton drove to Warrnambool via Warrnambool-Cobden Road and said there were trees and branches down from Cobden to Allansford, including a "full tree" at the Laang tennis courts.
"There is just carnage all over the roads," she said. You're driving and there's sticks jammed up under your wheels and they're scraping the road.
"It is fierce out there. It's just everywhere."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.