Charming 1880s cottage

Bursting with unlimited potential in a remarkable location, this solid sandstone home delivers future flexibility on a substantial 1075 square metre level block with a wide frontage.
Having only had three owners in 134 years, the circa 1889 cottage has been lovingly maintained and is enhanced by its period features, such as high ceilings, original fireplaces and panelled doors.
"The owners did a lot of work back in the day to get it where it is now," says selling agent Christine Steere from First National Real Estate, noting they took the opportunity to remove the lean-to and update that part of the home to more modern standards.
And while the gorgeous house is immediately liveable, the property also provides ample scope for creative transformation.
New owners could explore the opportunity to extend the house further, to take advantage of the sea views from the rear of the block or develop the substantial rear land (STCA).
A welcoming entrance hall leads to three well proportioned bedrooms. Natural light is captured through the rear extension, with a flowing living zone incorporating a gorgeous lounge room with gas log fire, modern kitchen and a casual dining area.
A tidy bathroom, two toilets and the laundry are also located in the rear of the home.
The single level layout provides a smooth transition to the covered outdoor dining area, and a fabulous large backyard for children that is private and filled with sunshine.
Generous side access to the rear yard leaves ample room to park a caravan, boat or perhaps a future garage.
Boasting a premium location, it is conveniently positioned near schools, sporting grounds, recreation facilities and clubs.
An appealing property associated with our early colonial past, it's sure be highly sought after by homeowners, renovators, developers, and those who appreciate its simple style.
"I love heritage homes," says Christine. "This one in particular, as it has a sandstone feature wall - it's gorgeous, you can't replicate that sort of thing in modern buildings."
Whether it is the romance of owning a period home, or the dream weekend escape, this rare find is presented for immediate enjoyment and offers scope for further enhancements.
