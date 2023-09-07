The Standard
77 Coulstock Street, Warrnambool | A solid sandstone beauty

By House of the Week
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:38am, first published 8:30am
Charming 1880s cottage
  • 8 Logans Beach Road, Warrnambool
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
  • For sale by expressions of interest closing October 6 (unless sold prior)
  • Agency: First National Real Estate
  • Agent: Christine Steere 0409 906 223
  • Inspect: Saturday 11am - 11.30am

Bursting with unlimited potential in a remarkable location, this solid sandstone home delivers future flexibility on a substantial 1075 square metre level block with a wide frontage.

