A minor speeding offence in Mortlake will result in two Ballarat women appearing in Warrnambool court on Friday after they were found with methamphetamine worth $30,000.
A police spokesman said Warrnambool highway patrol officers pulled over a vehicle speeding at 77kmh through a 60kmh zone in Mortlake along the Hamilton Highway at 10am Thursday.
It was discovered that one of the women, a 32-year-old from Sebastopol, was wanted on a warrant.
Officers then searched the vehicle and located 60 grams of methamphetamine in the centre console with a potential street value of $30,000.
The 32-year-old and a 23-year-old, also from Sebastopol, were arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
Their main charge is trafficking methamphetamine among a number of drug-related charges.
The women will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
