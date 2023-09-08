The Standard
Breaking

Two Ballarat women charged with trafficking ice worth $30,000

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:29am
Warrnambool highway patrol unit officers located ice with a potential street value of $30,000 after intercepting a speeding driver in a 60km/h zone at Mortlake.
A minor speeding offence in Mortlake will result in two Ballarat women appearing in Warrnambool court on Friday after they were found with methamphetamine worth $30,000.

