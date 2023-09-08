South Rovers reserves coach John Brooks says his group needs to "hit the ground running" in Saturday's grand final against Russells Creek and get ahead of the game early.
The Lions, who went down in the Warrnambool and District league reserves grand final last season to Nirranda, have enjoyed a sublime campaign, losing just the one game to set up the flag tilt.
Brooks, who described himself as an "experienced campaigner", said the message to his players this week was fairly simple.
"We need to go out and play our game and not worry about what they're doing," Brooks told The Standard, ahead of the clash which kicks off at 12.55pm at Reid Oval.
"I keep banging on about it, but we're just a good team and we'll just go out and play footy. There's only about 70 minutes of footy, so we'll need to hit the ground running.
"Creek got close to us this year (round one) and I thought it was a good standard game."
The Lions mentor said he had a hungry and fresh squad to pick from, making for some difficult selection calls.
"The hardest thing as a coach is cutting the squad down, we've had 35 or so and we needed every one of them because people go away after COVID now. It's hard telling a lot of the boys they aren't playing," he said.
"I was appointed two days before the season started and had a few lads from Warrnambool come over with me so we've been good with numbers and we've been lucky a few times but it's good to get into it and we'll see what happens."
Creek co-coach Joel Barclay said his group entered the clash "underdogs", having scrapped from fourth into the decider.
The Creekers defeated Nirranda, Panmure and then Merrivale in last Saturday's preliminary final, despite trailing by 23 points at quarter time, to move to within one win of a remarkable premiership.
Barclay, who coaches the side alongside Troy McCormack, said the finals wins had built plenty of character.
"The boys are so excited, finishing fourth, it took a bit longer than what we hoped. They've fought through the games and come away with some great wins," he said.
"The team is really settled now, with the senior side having some injuries this year it made it a bit hard to settle the side in a way."
He said the Lions had earned the right to be favourites but his group would relish flying under the radar.
"It's going to be tough, but we've prepared well. They've been the best side all year and had a good win in their final, but we're more than prepared for what we'll come up against," he said.
"We're definitely the underdogs but we come into most of them as underdogs and shown we've been good enough.
"But we're confident."
