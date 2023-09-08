LUKE Smith admits he was unsure if an injury would hinder his chances of featuring in Cobden's finals campaign.
The teenage footballer, who boards at Ballarat's St Patrick's College, played eight of the Bombers' first 11 senior games in 2023 before bone bruising on his hip forced him to the sidelines.
He earned a recall in round 18 and held his spot for the elimination final, playing a key role on Koroit's fleet-footed smalls Talor Byrne, Jamie Lloyd and Clem Nagorcka as the Bombers ruined the Saints' goal of eight straight Hampden league flags.
Smith, 18, expects to be assigned Luke McConnell in Sunday's first semi-final showdown against Terang Mortlake at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval.
"They are a bit taller than your typical side," he said of the Bloods.
"I'll have a crack at (shutting down) anyone."
Smith is relishing his new role in defence after starting the season on a wing.
"I battled a bit with injury early in the year and since I've come back I've played as a small defender," he said.
"I enjoy playing in the back line - I probably prefer it a bit more than the wing.
"I just find the ball a bit better there and can work my way off my man. We're definitely more based on stopping our opponent than anything else but we try to move the ball in the back line now too."
Smith said he was feeling fresh after overcoming injury.
"I had bone bruising inside my hip so I probably missed five or six weeks with that," he said.
"My leg slipped out under me while playing - it was a bit odd really.
"I have had to work hard to get my spot back after missing a few weeks but it makes the club better - everyone is fighting for a spot and it's probably what we needed.
"It just helps develop everyone, having competition for spots."
Smith moved to Ballarat for school in year 10 and will graduate in December with plans to work on farms around the Cobden area next year while he weighs up his long-term future.
He has played school football for St Pat's as well as Hampden senior and under 18 competitions this season.
"I just try to make the most of every game I play," Smith, whose dad Grant was also a student at St Pat's, said.
The commute from Ballarat to Cobden takes roughly one-and-a-half hours but it's one Smith is used to completing on a regular basis.
"I have a friend (Noah Penry) who drives back with me which makes the journeys a bit better," Smith said.
"He'll be playing in the under 18s this week. He plays on the wing."
