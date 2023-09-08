The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Cobden's Luke Smith ready for 2023 Hampden league first semi-final

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Smith has found a niche for himself in Cobden's back line as a small defender. Picture by Meg Saultry
Luke Smith has found a niche for himself in Cobden's back line as a small defender. Picture by Meg Saultry

LUKE Smith admits he was unsure if an injury would hinder his chances of featuring in Cobden's finals campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.