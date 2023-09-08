Talented dual sportsperson Keele Hillas describes herself as a competitor who will never tire of winning.
As a multiple championship-winning basketball player with the Warrnambool Mermaids in the Big V competition, including this year's division one triumph only weeks ago, the Brauer College teacher has her sights set on another premiership medallion in another code.
She is chasing the Warrnambool and District league A grade netball flag with Nirranda in Saturday's grand final against Merrivale from 2pm at Reid Oval.
Hillas, in her first senior netball finals campaign since crossing from Hampden league outfit Warrnambool at the start of the season, has impressed in defence and through the midcourt. She admitted it had been "full of lessons and nerves but excitement".
"After winning the Big V championship with the Mermaids I'm ready for another one," she told The Standard.
"I don't want to sound too greedy but I just want another one this year."
She said the build-up to the grand final had its differences but the desire and hunger for the winning feeling was the same.
"They're probably a bit different in terms of mindset, when it comes to basketball I've played a lot longer and in netball, it's very different in a few ways but it's the same level of excitement," she said.
"I'm someone who has genuine white line fever - I just want to get out there and play, get the job done."
Acknowledging the Blues hadn't had the perfect season, Hillas said there was an element of "underdog" status to Saturday's match after the Tigers scored a seven-goal upset in the second semi-final.
She said the Blues had found the right mix after juggling their squad throughout the season.
"It's been a weird season for us with the amount of people in and out of the side," she said.
"To be honest, in the semi-final it was probably the first time we had everyone in all year so I guess we were putting some pieces together we hadn't been able to.
"Merrivale have probably been more consistent through the back half of the season. We really do think we learned a lot from that game and it's given us confidence.
"It's given us the extra hunger and want for it, not that we're expecting it to come to us after all the years of being successful.
"It's probably theirs to lose, really."
