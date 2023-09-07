Dozens of children bound into the city's library each week to trawl through piles of coloured blocks and find the perfect piece.
Chatting excitedly among themselves, Warrnambool kids aged two to 12 have proven Lego's "universal appeal" has spanned the generations.
Mother Elyse Warhust said attending the library's Lego club each Thursday from 4pm to 5pm was her son Reuben's favourite part of the week.
"My son is obsessed with Legos," she said.
"It's good for him to get out of the house and still do what he wants to do.
"I've got four kids, he's my third, and Lego is probably the only toy I keep. Other toys they grow out of and I throw out, so when I saw that a Lego club was available at the local library, I jumped right on it.
"It's just one of those toys that goes on forever."
Library officer Georgia Morgan said the club's popularity came down to the toy's "universal appeal".
"You never seem to age out of it," she said.
"Older kids come through and are happy to sit there and use their imagination and build something a little more technical, and then you get kids who just want to use all pink blocks.
"Kids and parents just zone in on a project and enjoy themselves for an hour. It's great seeing a two to three-year-old build a little character they really vibe with, or something they're excited to come back to next week which is really personal to them.
"It's just a very free-flowing session. Some kids come in by themselves, start to share blocks and talk about each others' builds and help each other. It's very organic."
