UPDATED, 11.30am:
The number of people across the south-west without power due to the weather has reached 16,000, Powercor has advised.
A Powercor spokesman said the hardest hit areas were Warrnambool, Portland and the broader south-west area.
"We urge everybody to stay safe whether they're on the road, at work or at home," the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, power has been restored at Warrnambool shopping centre Gateway Plaza.
UPDATED, 10.57am:
Warrnambool Police Acting Sergeant Reagan Silich said officers were assisting the State Emergency Services, the Country Fire Authority and Powercor as heavy weather hits the district.
"We're out patrolling and helping with blocking a few roads where trees and power lines are on the roads," Acting Sergeant Reagan said.
"Can everyone be patient while driving and driver to the conditions.
"There are also some power outs so please be patient."
Police are also assisting with traffic light outages which includes the intersection of Raglan Parade and Gateway Road.
UPDATED, 10.10am:
Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza shopping centre, AquaZone and Officeworks are all closed.
The city council says due to storm damage the pool hall at AquaZone has been closed.
Power outages have impacted businesses in the city's east, including Gateway Plaza and Officeworks.
Fences and trees have fallen at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus, which has suffered window and building damage.
A Moyne shire spokesman said crews and contractors were responding to damage caused by severe weather.
"Griffiths Island in Port Fairy remains closed due to the causeway being inundated and damaging surf on the south side of the island," the council spokesman said.
"We are aware of a number of trees and power lines that are down across the shire as well as damage to public facilities.
"We ask everyone to avoid driving where possible and take extreme caution if you do have to be on the roads."
The council has advised the Port Fairy Community Services Centre operates as normal.
At Koroit Kindergarten power outages impacted lighting and heating so families were given a choice about whether their child attends - the power has now been restored.
"If power is not restored by 11am today's session will be cancelled," a council spokesman said.
Power has been restored at Merri Kinder in Purnim West so the session will go ahead.
"Parents are asked to keep their phones close by as sessions will be cancelled if there is another power outage," the spokesman said.
Anyone who has experienced damage on their property or requires assistance can contact the State Emergency Services or triple-zero in a life-threatening emergency.
Warrnambool City Council has advised the Archie Graham Community Centre on Timor Street has closed
"However all essential services such as Meals on Wheels will continue to operate," a council spokesman said.
"AquaZone is closed but the Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre is still open, but programs have been cancelled, and the lifts are not operating.
"Our depot crews are out cleaning up and will be doing so all day.
"Our Locals Laws team has also been busy with a number of escaped pets needing rescuing."
For urgent inquiries contact WCC on 5559 4800.
Elsewhere in Warrnambool, a business on Fairy Street has closed due to issues with their EFTPOS caused by the weather.
There have reportedly been 110 incidents called into the CFA.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised damaging surf conditions with the impacted areas including Warrnambool and Portland.
"These conditions may produce localised damage and coastal erosion to these areas," the bureau said.
"Beach conditions in these areas will be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed area.
"Sea levels in some locations will also be elevated above the highest astronomical tide during high tides on Friday and Saturday.
"This may further contribute to coastal erosion and inundation of low-lying areas."
UPDATED, 8.15am: At least 10,000 homes and businesses are without power as a storm lashes the south-west.
A Powercor spokesman said a number of wires were down across the region and urged residents to "please keep well clear".
Homes and businesses are without power and traffic lights are out in Warrnambool's north.
The spokesman said power was expected to be restored throughout the morning but updates would be provided throughout the day.
Powercor notified north Warrnambool residents of the power outage shortly before 7am with power expected to be restored by 10.30am.
A second message at 8.05am said it would be restored by 3pm.
Customers are advised to report wires down to Powercor by calling 132 412.
A glass pool fence has shattered at a home in west Warrnambool and a roof is off the verandah of a property in the north.
The Henty Highway is closed in both directions at Bolwarra, near Portland, due to power lines down.
Information from VicRoads shows lanes are closed in both directions near Nepean Road.
Emergency services are directing traffic.
Motorists are urged to take the Princes Highway and Caledonian Hill Road, and allow for extra travel time.
Earlier: Warrnambool residents with wind-damage emergencies are being asked to contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500.
Warrnambool SES unit chief Andrew Miles said his crew currently had about 20 jobs on the go.
"There's a lot happening right now," he said about 7.30am.
"We are asking people to call 132 500. We will get back to you and we will attend, but we are at least a couple of hours behind now," he said.
"There are plenty of trees down and building damage being reported."
There are trees down across the south-west as the region is battered by gusting 70km/h south-west winds.
South-west duty officer Costa Chrysopoulos confirmed the SES was being inundated with calls about 7.30am.
"We're flat out," he said.
The beer booth at the Friendlies Societies' Park has been flattened by the wind.
At 7.41am there was a 106km/h wind gust at Warrnambool. At the same time it was 8.7 degrees in the city but the wind chill had the apparently temperature at -8.4.
There's currently a severe weather warning in place for the south-west for both damaging winds and damaging surf.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h, with peak gusts of up to 110km/h over the south-west Victoria coast are likely to extend eastwards along coastal areas today, with a possible risk over the Geelong area and the Mornington Peninsula from mid morning.
Conditions are expected to ease over western parts of the state late this afternoon.
A separate severe weather warning is current for damaging surf.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
