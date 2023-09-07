Wild weather has lashed the south-west, with thousands without power and hundreds of call-outs to the SES and emergency services.
UPDATED, 3.30pm:
As wild weather lashed the region, the south-west's biggest hospital was also affected.
South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital temporarily lost mains power and immediately reverted to generator power as per its business continuity plan, a spokesperson told The Standard.
"To minimise risk, only emergency theatre occurs during these periods and unfortunately some opthamology patients who were booked for theatre have been cancelled," they said.
"These patients will be re-booked in coming weeks, with respect to their clinical category.
"We apologise this unavoidable situation occurred.
"Mains power was restored just after midday, and it's anticipated that the remainder of today's surgical bookings will proceed as scheduled.
"We will continue to actively monitor the situation."
UPDATED, 3pm:
A Dennington business could be expected to pay up to $15,000 to repair a building damaged by the wild weather in the south-west on Friday.
Staff members at Warrnambool Automotive Brake and Suspension arrived to work to see part of the roof had peeled off, where thankfully no-one was in the building at the time.
"We had a customer in earlier and he said he was driving along the road here and he said it just lifted right up in the air and came over him, so it was just peeling off," they said.
"We're just lucky it didn't take out any of the power lines but it did take out our telephone line."
UPDATED, 2.20pm:
Two Kirkstall residents escaped from their home without injury early on Friday morning after a tree from a neighbouring property fell on their cottage.
The large gum tree split in half and fell onto the property on Chamberlain Street, causing a powerline to droop across the road.
Wild winds whipped through the township, with the tree falling on the home about 7.50am.
UPDATED, 2.06PM:
Some mail services have ceased in the Warrnambool area amid wild weather conditions, an Australia Post spokesman said.
"Due to severe weather alerts in the Warrnambool area, some deliveries have been paused today," the spokesman said.
"Australia Post's immediate priority is the safety of its team members. We continue to monitor the situation and will resume deliveries as soon as it is safe to do so."
The Standard understands Australia Post is running limited van deliveries, but all other services, including walking and electric vehicle deliveries, were paused.
Staff will remain on-site to complete in-house duties,
Australia Post is monitoring the situation and will aim to deliver mail and packages today if the weather improves to a safe condition.
UPDATED, 1.20pm: Port Fairy has recorded one of the strongest wind gusts across the nation with a speed of 109km/h recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, September 8.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a cold front, which brought thunder, lightning and damaging winds to parts of eastern and south-east Australia, was moving out to sea.
"Following the front, a strong, cold, westerly wind flow is impacting many southern areas of the country," the bureau said.
Warnings for damaging winds up to 100km/h remain for parts of Victoria but those are set to ease during the second half of the day for most areas.
The bureau said with the continued strong winds, there would be showers and small hail for large parts of Victoria, easing by the afternoon.
"The cold air will linger over southeast Australia during the weekend, with showers, small hail and low-level snow persisting over Tasmania and southern Victoria," the bureau said.
"Know your weather. Know your risk. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings via our website or the BOM Weather app."
UPDATED, 1pm:
The number of people across the south-west without power due to the weather has reached 16,000, Powercor has advised.
A Powercor spokesman said the hardest hit areas were Warrnambool, Portland and the broader south-west area.
"We urge everybody to stay safe whether they're on the road, at work or at home," the spokesman said.
The Warrnambool Magistrates Court has been evacuated after a power outage and is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day.
Power has been restored at Warrnambool shopping centre Gateway Plaza but remains off at the Target Complex.
A SES spokeswoman said there were 275 active requests in the Barwon-South West region at 1pm.
She said there were 459 calls for help in six hours, 214 of which were in Warrnambool, 54 in Portland and 41 in Port Fairy.
"It's been a really busy morning," she said.
She said there'd been 230 requests for help for building damage and 227 trees down across the region in the six-hour period.
UPDATED, 10.57am:
Warrnambool Police Acting Sergeant Reagan Silich said officers were assisting the State Emergency Services, the Country Fire Authority and Powercor as heavy weather hits the district.
"We're out patrolling and helping with blocking a few roads where trees and power lines are on the roads," Acting Sergeant Reagan said.
"Can everyone be patient while driving and driver to the conditions.
"There are also some power outs so please be patient."
Police are also assisting with traffic light outages which includes the intersection of Raglan Parade and Gateway Road.
UPDATED, 10.10am:
Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza shopping centre, AquaZone and Officeworks are all closed.
The city council says due to storm damage the pool hall at AquaZone has been closed.
Power outages have impacted businesses in the city's east, including Gateway Plaza and Officeworks.
Fences and trees have fallen at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus, which has suffered window and building damage.
A Moyne shire spokesman said crews and contractors were responding to damage caused by severe weather.
"Griffiths Island in Port Fairy remains closed due to the causeway being inundated and damaging surf on the south side of the island," the council spokesman said.
"We are aware of a number of trees and power lines that are down across the shire as well as damage to public facilities.
"We ask everyone to avoid driving where possible and take extreme caution if you do have to be on the roads."
The council has advised the Port Fairy Community Services Centre operates as normal.
At Koroit Kindergarten power outages impacted lighting and heating so families were given a choice about whether their child attends - the power has now been restored.
"If power is not restored by 11am today's session will be cancelled," a council spokesman said.
Power has been restored at Merri Kinder in Purnim West so the session will go ahead.
"Parents are asked to keep their phones close by as sessions will be cancelled if there is another power outage," the spokesman said.
Anyone who has experienced damage on their property or requires assistance can contact the State Emergency Services or triple-zero in a life-threatening emergency.
Warrnambool City Council has advised the Archie Graham Community Centre on Timor Street has closed
"However all essential services such as Meals on Wheels will continue to operate," a council spokesman said.
"AquaZone is closed but the Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre is still open, but programs have been cancelled, and the lifts are not operating.
"Our depot crews are out cleaning up and will be doing so all day.
"Our Locals Laws team has also been busy with a number of escaped pets needing rescuing."
For urgent inquiries contact WCC on 5559 4800.
Elsewhere in Warrnambool, a business on Fairy Street has closed due to issues with their EFTPOS caused by the weather.
There have reportedly been 110 incidents called into the CFA.
The Bureau of Meteorology has advised damaging surf conditions with the impacted areas including Warrnambool and Portland.
"These conditions may produce localised damage and coastal erosion to these areas," the bureau said.
"Beach conditions in these areas will be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed area.
"Sea levels in some locations will also be elevated above the highest astronomical tide during high tides on Friday and Saturday.
"This may further contribute to coastal erosion and inundation of low-lying areas."
UPDATED, 8.15am: At least 10,000 homes and businesses are without power as a storm lashes the south-west.
A Powercor spokesman said a number of wires were down across the region and urged residents to "please keep well clear".
Homes and businesses are without power and traffic lights are out in Warrnambool's north.
The spokesman said power was expected to be restored throughout the morning but updates would be provided throughout the day.
Powercor notified north Warrnambool residents of the power outage shortly before 7am with power expected to be restored by 10.30am.
A second message at 8.05am said it would be restored by 3pm.
Customers are advised to report wires down to Powercor by calling 132 412.
A glass pool fence has shattered at a home in west Warrnambool and a roof is off the verandah of a property in the north.
The Henty Highway is closed in both directions at Bolwarra, near Portland, due to power lines down.
Information from VicRoads shows lanes are closed in both directions near Nepean Road.
Emergency services are directing traffic.
Motorists are urged to take the Princes Highway and Caledonian Hill Road, and allow for extra travel time.
Earlier: Warrnambool residents with wind-damage emergencies are being asked to contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500.
Warrnambool SES unit chief Andrew Miles said his crew currently had about 20 jobs on the go.
"There's a lot happening right now," he said about 7.30am.
"We are asking people to call 132 500. We will get back to you and we will attend, but we are at least a couple of hours behind now," he said.
"There are plenty of trees down and building damage being reported."
There are trees down across the south-west as the region is battered by gusting 70km/h south-west winds.
South-west duty officer Costa Chrysopoulos confirmed the SES was being inundated with calls about 7.30am.
"We're flat out," he said.
The beer booth at the Friendlies Societies' Park has been flattened by the wind.
At 7.41am there was a 106km/h wind gust at Warrnambool. At the same time it was 8.7 degrees in the city but the wind chill had the apparently temperature at -8.4.
There's currently a severe weather warning in place for the south-west for both damaging winds and damaging surf.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h, with peak gusts of up to 110km/h over the south-west Victoria coast are likely to extend eastwards along coastal areas today, with a possible risk over the Geelong area and the Mornington Peninsula from mid morning.
Conditions are expected to ease over western parts of the state late this afternoon.
A separate severe weather warning is current for damaging surf.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
