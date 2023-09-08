Nirranda coach Nick Couch says he has had itchy feet in anticipation of Saturday's Warrnambool and District league grand final against Merrivale.
The Blues mentor, who retired from an illustrious playing career after tasting the ultimate success for the club last year, said the showdown against the Tigers at Reid Oval had been racing through his mind constantly.
He added the hard work had been done by his players throughout the season and was backing in his seasoned group to deliver again on the big stage and embrace the occasion.
"I'm a bit anxious, definitely. I thought having a week off would be good but I sort of wanted the grand final to hurry up in a way," he said.
"Ever since we played Merrivale (in the second semi-final) it's all I've thought about to be honest. I'm looking forward to it. They're just such a good bunch of blokes to coach.
"They're all leaders in their own way, and they all like to have fun so I've just tried to make it as enjoyable as I can this week on and off the track."
The Blues, who have recalled ruckman Hugh Giblin from suspension for the decider, are chasing their third senior flag since 2018.
Couch, who is looking to become a senior premiership coach in his first year in the role at the club, said he would lean on his leaders to lift the group and keep things in perspective on game day.
"It's funny, you don't hear some of these blokes much during the season but guys like Bronte McCann, Brayden (Harkness) and Lloydy (Mathew Lloyd), when the expectation heats up and finals come around they start chirping up and you just expect them to lift the group, " he said.
"They seem to find another gear at training and on game day. At this time of the year they just know what to do when it comes to big finals.
"They sense the occasion and work a bit harder and it seems to pay off more often than not on grand final day."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.