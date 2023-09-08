Warrnambool's Sarah Smith says the Blues are embracing their underdog status in the Hampden league finals.
The Reid Oval-based club takes on Koroit in a do-or-die open first semi-final on Sunday. The match also marks Warrnambool's Amy Wormald's 150th open grade appearance.
Smith, who conceded there were some nerves ahead of the game, said the Blues' light-hearted demeanour meant they were taking a more laid back approach into Sunday's contest.
"We don't have the pressure on our heads - Koroit finished above us on the ladder," Smith, 23, said.
"We're coming in as the underdogs which takes a bit of pressure off us as well."
While Koroit has been arguably the more consistent team in 2023 to finish inside the top three, the Blues and Saints are 1-1 head-to-head this season.
The Saints were 11-goal victors in round five before the Blues evened the ledger with a five-goal win in round 14.
Warrnambool's elimination final win against Hamilton on September 3 signified progress for the Blues, who bailed out in the first week of finals in 2022.
"It's good to get one under the belt," Smith said. "Because finals is a different type of weekend.
"We're just excited to play again."
Smith, who has upwards of seven years' experience in open grade, has had to adapt to working within a new-look attacking system this year, with recruits Isabella Baker and Meg Carlin joining the line-up.
"They all play really differently," Smith said of the Blues' shooters. "I've never played with Belle and Meg, so it was tough at the start of the year learning how they played.
"I played with (goal shooter) Eva Ryan last year so I kind of know how she works but I think we're getting really good at the feeding around the ring, we know where each other are going and we're more confident to let the ball go."
Some early change of positions - Smith played a few games in wing defence while Wormald was swung into the back court this year - as well as rotations meant the Blues took time to find the consistency they were chasing.
"We've definitely become a more steady side," Smith said of the second half of the season.
Returning midcourter Sarah Cowling has also proven a virtual recruit for the Blues, after missing part of the 2022 season.
"I've played with Sarah for a few years now, so we know where each other are going," Smith said.
"She's such a steady head in the middle, which helps me especially with the pressure of finals. And she's such a clean player as well which really helps my game."
Smith, who studies primary education, said the focus on Sunday was to stay switched on for the full 60 minutes, with greater defensive pressure paying off for the Blues recently.
"We don't want to have a lag in our game where they (Koroit) could take advantage with a lead," she said.
