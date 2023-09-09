Knocking on government doors for funding overdue

Dear valued subscriber,
Warrnambool City Council this week launched an advocacy campaign for $77 million for a range of priority projects.
The city wants $11m for critical works to shore up the crumbling breakwater, $4m for the next stage of its Lake Pertobe revitalisation project, $50 million to help set up Warrnambool as a Clean Energy Centre of Excellence at the city's Deakin University campus, $4m to upgrade Wollaston Road, $2.6m for Raglan Parade improvements, $3m for solar panels on the Lighthouse Theatre roof and $1m for improvements to the Logans Beach whale viewing platform.
Also on the list are expansion plans for council-run kinder and childcare centres.
All the projects are worthwhile and important to the city's future development.
The council says the list will also be updated when it finalises plans for either a revamped or new aquatic complex and other projects on the drawing board like the city's former saleyards site and improvements to the nearby indoor sports stadium.
The advocacy brochure is impressive and will be used in meetings with potential funding sources like state and federal government ministers and staff.
The advocacy approach is long overdue for the south-west's biggest council.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason has been in the job since February and it is no surprise such a document has been produced. When he was CEO at neighbouring Corangamite Shire, the same approach was taken with success. Another neighbour Moyne Shire has also been taking similar steps.
It begs the question why has it taken the city council so long to go down this path?
Why has it not been banging on doors in Spring Street and Canberra in recent years?
We know it didn't in the lead up to the state winning the Commonwealth Games for 2026 until public pressure prompted belated, unsuccessful action. The lack of early engagement could well haunt the city even though Premier Daniel Andrews tore up the agreement to host the games. He has since said $2 billion planned for games developments in regional areas would still be spent. But there are no guarantees we could win a share of that pie. The biggest portions will no doubt go to centres chosen to stage events, requiring major cash injections for facilities and housing.
That's why this advocacy is critical, a point councillors now acknowledge. With a little over a year until the next council elections, their advocacy efforts could well determine their legacy.
A well thought out, fact-based campaign is hard to ignore.
What a wild end to the week with storms lashing the region. Thoughts are with those impacted. South Warrnambool Football Netball Club is chasing a new bar after their old Rooster Bar was flattened. Massive thank you to all those SES volunteers and Powercor workers who jumped into action dealing with hundreds of call outs for assistance as trees fell and buildings were damaged.
In other news, there are growing calls for a family violence offenders registry to be created so survivors are aware when perpetrators are released into the community. Victims are backing the initiative.
This was a harrowing story. A mother telling a coroner's inquest of her anguish when she found out her son took his own life in Warrnambool Base Hospital's mental health unit - a place where he was supposed to be safe. South West Healthcare has made several changes to the room since - something that was praised during a hearing this week. The coroner will hand down findings later this year.
Warrnambool needs more houses to ease the accommodation crisis but city councillors approved one development and rejected another this week. They also approved a plan to develop facilities at Bushfield/Woodford, which included a safe cycling track into Warrnambool.
Are you glad those cold winter days are behind us for this year? According to the weather bureau, it was a warmer than average winter in the south-west. The predictions are similar for spring too.
Great news with Warrnambool's Wunta Fiesta to return on February 16, 2024 after a three-year hiatus.
Will Warrnambool have a new KFC next year?
A new car yard is one step closer to reality after it cleared a planning hurdle. The yard would create more jobs.
Moyne and Corangamite shires' joint library initiative seems to be a winner. Moyne is investigating whether two mature trees were illegally cut down at Koroit.
Offshore wind farms are a controversial talking point with Moyne Shire urging caution on proposed zone off our coast.
It had tongues wagging in Port Fairy for months, the great drug drop that crooks botched, and now six years on, one of those wanted in connection to drug importation was arrested when returning to the country.
Thoughts are with Garvoc teenager Sam Lillico who told us his shocking story of suffering a brain bleed in a trampoline incident.
I enjoyed this story about a mother and daughter planning to put their nursing skills to use in Kenya.
Alan Bowes has been a long-time community champion and this story about him being a volunteer Justice of the Peace for more than 60 years underlined that.
Warrnambool Coast Guard commander Allan Wood was supposed to be on holiday at Port Douglas but jumped into action to help rescue a stricken boat.
