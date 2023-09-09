Knocking on government doors for funding overdue

We know it didn't in the lead up to the state winning the Commonwealth Games for 2026 until public pressure prompted belated, unsuccessful action. The lack of early engagement could well haunt the city even though Premier Daniel Andrews tore up the agreement to host the games. He has since said $2 billion planned for games developments in regional areas would still be spent. But there are no guarantees we could win a share of that pie. The biggest portions will no doubt go to centres chosen to stage events, requiring major cash injections for facilities and housing.

