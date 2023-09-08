ONE club's successful netball program will take centre stage on Warrnambool and District league grand final day.
Old Collegians are represented in four of the six netball deciders - B grade, 17 and under, 15 and under and 13 and under.
The 13 and under team will play Dennington while the other three grades will take on Merrivale at Reid Oval.
Ziggy Wright, who will play wing attack for the Warriors' 17 and under team, said cohesion on and off the court had been integral to her side's winning ways.
"We didn't really know each other at the start of the year and I think we've all come together and got really close now and supported one another and I think that's what's helped us," the 16-year-old said.
"I think our team has good communication skills and we all support each other and lift each other up and we never give up I feel, everyone keeps pushing to the end."
B grade player Jorja Romein, 22, usually plays centre but could find herself in the goal ring.
She is bullish about her side's chances of taming the Tigers.
"We're basically a massive family. We all get along, we all help each other out when we need to," Romein said.
"A lot of us have experience going into finals seeing as we're much older than these girls."
Sienna Addinsall will play centre or goal defence for the 13 and under outfit.
"We are pretty fast and are short and zippy," she said of her team's strengths.
Goal attack Olivia Lenehan said the Warriors' 15 and under side was the opposite.
"We have a height advantage in the wing. We like to use our space really well," she said.
