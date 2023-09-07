JO Rentsch never expected to be playing netball in her early 50s, let alone in a grand final with her three daughters.
The Penshurst defender will line up with Georgia, 19, Libby, 18, and Anna, 15, in Saturday's Mininera and District league C grade grand final against Tatyoon at Mininera.
The family hopes to have its number one supporter - husband and father Darren - on the sidelines cheering it on.
Darren, 54, was diagnosed with non-hodgkins lymphoma six weeks ago and has been undergoing treatment at Melbourne's The Alfred hospital.
Jo, who has been involved with Penshurst her entire life, said the family was now "on the cancer journey" like many others, making the grand final feat even sweeter during a challenging time when their world "had been turned upside down".
"I played in a final with Georgia two years ago and with Libby last year," she told The Standard said.
"We lost the grand finals. Hopefully with the three of them in there we can pull it off this year."
"It is very special. I am lucky I am still playing because I am 51 this year and I always said I was going to retire at 50.
"Win, lose or draw, it's a bonus for me to still be playing at my age."
Libby (18 and under) and Anna (15 and under) will play in junior grand finals prior to the C grade match.
The Rentsch family will play different roles on court for the Bombers.
"Down my end, I turn 51 this year, the goal keeper (Kathryn Pickett) has just had her 50th birthday this week and our wing defence (Megan Mibus) - we're all around the same age," she said.
"We're well-aged in our defensive end. Anna will play goal attack, Libby plays goal shooter and Georgia's been playing wing attack.
"A win would be great but I just want to get there Saturday and be part of the whole day with my girls."
A win would snap a long premiership drought for Jo, who is a life member of Penshurst and a long-time umpire.
"I never won a premiership until Nat O'Dea was coached us and I got four in a row in between C and B grade," she said.
"My girls all played junior netball and in the under 13 years they all got their first premiership and I said 'it took me until I was 36 to get my first premiership'.
"The kids don't know how lucky they are and how scarce they are to come by."
Penshurst also has teams in the 13 and under and under and 18 and under grand finals.
Woorndoo-Mortlake is the Bombers' opponent in the 18 and under match.
The day's showpiece game is the A grade contest between Ararat Eagles and Tatyoon.
