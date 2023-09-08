Haven't we had an exceptional season for big bluefin tuna so far.
It looks to be continuing after some more great captures off our coast. Meanwhile the redfin and salmon in the lakes have also provided some excellent fishing when the sea has been rough.
These big bluefin tuna continue to impress me and the die-hard anglers that target them up and down the coast. Just when we thought they might have slowed up, another burst of big fish have made their way along our coast.
From Port Campbell in the east all the way through to Port MacDonnell just over the border of South Australia, there has been some incredible stories of both fish caught and fish lost.
One hard luck story was Shane Sanders hooking a huge fish and fighting it for 10.5 hours. Yes, you heard that right - 10.5 hours on one fish and it's not like they were using light tackle with 24kg line class tackle and a very capable and accomplished angler on the rod.
After the 10.5 hours, the boys couldn't do it anymore and tried to bust the fish off as by that stage, it was already dark.
The boys saw the fish in the early stages of the fight and estimated it to be close to the fish that Brodie Carter landed last season that went 160.5kg. It's amazing the difference in fights that you can get with these giants of our sea.
Some fish you can land in 10 minutes and others like this dig in and don't give you an inch for the whole fight.
Another hard luck story goes to Steve Board and Adam Vogels who headed off Port Fairy in search of school tuna. They found a work up of terns, gannets and dolphins and ran a two-lure spread around this.
Both rods went screaming and by the time the boys cleared the deck and slowed down the boat, one reel was completely spooled of 50lb braid. Adam fought his fish for 1.5 hours - only to lose it at the boat.
They quickly re-tied and got back into it where they hooked a third rampaging fish. But again, after an hour fight the fish won its freedom thanks to a seized roller tip that damaged the line.
It's not all disappointed anglers though. One crew that had a blinder of a day and landed three solid fish were Xavier, Bilal, Locky, Bianca and Luke.
Port MacDonnell has been a hot spot lately for multiple shots at a fish but if making the extra hour drive isn't what you want to do, then hit up Portland.
This is where Frank Vella and his brother John landed a cracking 103kg tuna on Frank's brand new Bonze Pink Spreader bar he brought off us the day before.
After focusing their efforts out wide, they came back in close where another boat was hooked up already. The boys put the spreader bar out with a blue and silver skirt attached and before they could get another rod in the water the reel was screaming.
Frank asked me if they really work but I think after this one session he will tell you himself that they certainly work very well.
However, it's not all about tuna offshore with some nice shark being caught on the bottom.
Terry Delaney reports he got a solid gummy and noticed its guts were swelled, so with a knife, cut it open only to find 12 pups (small gummies) inside.
School shark are starting to make their presence felt too with a few anglers being smashed up on the bottom which is always a good thing for tackle shops like ours.
Some anglers will opt for a small bite trace whilst others stick with the mono and circle hooks as it gives you the best chance of a bite.
The Hopkins River continues to puzzle most anglers with up and down fishing. The Warrnambool and District Angling Club held its second competition of the season on Sunday with 38 entrants fishing in great conditions.
Steven Deal landed the biggest bream for the day with a 1.201kg bream caught on a pippie of all things.
New member Greg Bartlett caught a five fish limit for 3.653kg taking out heaviest bag.
In the ladies section it was ever-reliable Jessica Lane who won with a 685g bream. Flynn Collins caught a quality 1.139kg bream on his trusty scrub worms which took out the junior section.
The fish were wide spread but finding a feeding patch of fish was hard work. With a lot of fish marking in the middle of the river, getting them to bite was a whole other ball game.
When they did bite, they bit quite well but there was certainly no consistency about it at all.
One estuary that is consistent lately is the Curdies River where the ep's and bream have been fishing very well. A lot of fish are coming from the bottom, deepest section of the river on soft plastics and vibe lures.
Michael Moore ventured down from Geelong to fish his favourite waterway and was not disappointed with the outcome, landing numerous good bream and perch on plastics and vibes in the open water around the Island and Lodge areas.
This is a great spot to start your search and can prove to be a deadly area this time of year.
The Tiger Trout at Bullen Merri have been taking over recently with a lot of fish being caught by both land and boat anglers.
The north side has been a very popular area to fish as it provides both the ability to polaroid fish and just sit there soaking a bait for one.
If you're heading out in the boat please take extreme care as last week I mentioned how a brand new car slid into the lake while on the ramp.
Unfortunately over the weekend there was another one which begs the question why hasn't anything been done after the first one.
The shire has placed a traffic hazard on the side of the ramp but it doesn't actually tell anyone what the hazard is.
So if you're planning a trip there, please be super careful.
The local redfin at Lake Elingamite have been fishing very well for those in kayaks and boats.
Only a small lake, this one definitely punches above its weight for average fish and numbers too.
Tim Vincent and Oli Andrews hit it up last weekend with some solid fish coming onboard. Best lures were chatter baits and vibes fished down in the deeper sections.
These fish are one of the tastier critters in fresh water and provide a great feed when you get the bigger models.
This weekend looks to be a hard one to fish offshore with some massive seas punishing our coast. The Hopkins on high tide could definitely be a good choice for those still wanting to head out.
Until next week, tight lines and best of luck.
