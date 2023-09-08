Editorial: Knocking on government doors for funding overdue

Warrnambool City Council this week launched an advocacy campaign for $77 million for a range of priority projects.
The city wants $11m for critical works to shore up the crumbling breakwater, $4m for the next stage of its Lake Pertobe revitalisation project, $50 million to help set up Warrnambool as a Clean Energy Centre of Excellence at the city's Deakin University campus, $4m to upgrade Wollaston Road, $2.6m for Raglan Parade improvements, $3m for solar panels on the Lighthouse Theatre roof and $1m for improvements to the Logans Beach whale viewing platform.
Also on the list are expansion plans for council-run kinder and childcare centres.
All the projects are worthwhile and important to the city's future development.
The council says the list will also be updated when it finalises plans for either a revamped or new aquatic complex and other projects on the drawing board like the city's former saleyards site and improvements to the nearby indoor sports stadium.
The advocacy brochure is impressive and will be used in meetings with potential funding sources like state and federal government ministers and staff.
The advocacy approach is long overdue for the south-west's biggest council.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason has been in the job since February and it is no surprise such a document has been produced. When he was CEO at neighbouring Corangamite Shire, the same approach was taken with success. Another neighbour Moyne Shire has also been taking similar steps.
It begs the question why has it taken the city council so long to go down this path?
Why has it not been banging on doors in Spring Street and Canberra in recent years?
We know it didn't in the lead up to the state winning the Commonwealth Games for 2026 until public pressure prompted belated, unsuccessful action. The lack of early engagement could well haunt the city even though Premier Daniel Andrews tore up the agreement to host the games. He has since said $2 billion planned for games developments in regional areas would still be spent. But there are no guarantees we could win a share of that pie. The biggest portions will no doubt go to centres chosen to stage events, requiring major cash injections for facilities and housing.
That's why this advocacy is critical, a point councillors now acknowledge. With a little over a year until the next council elections, their advocacy efforts could well determine their legacy.
A well thought out, fact-based campaign is hard to ignore.
