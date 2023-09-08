WOORNDOO-Mortlake coach Isaac Templeton is hoping to cap off his first season in charge with a premiership.
The experienced footballer - he won six Hampden flags with Koroit and a Warrnambool and District one with Nirranda - is in his third season at the Mininera and District league club.
He took on the coaching role for the 2023 campaign and has the Tigers, who take on powerhouse Tatyoon in the grand final at Mininera on Saturday, one win away from winning their first premiership as a merged entity.
Templeton, 38, will play alongside two of his brothers - ruckman Haydn and small forward-onballer Will.
"Haydn lives in Geelong. This is the first time I've played sport with him at all," he said.
"He was a basketballer growing up. He played football as well but it was mainly basketball."
The Warrnambool-based Templeton, who operates a wood-chopping business, is enjoying the twilight of his playing career.
The former Maskell medallist runs through the Tigers' midfield.
"I have copped a few injuries (this year). I think I've played six games and three of them have been finals in a row."
Templeton said Woorndoo-Mortlake - a club which has players travel from across Victoria to play - was "pretty confident" it could shock Tatyoon.
"I don't see why we can't win," he said.
"(This year) we've introduced structures, reset the game plan.
"We have lads in Geelong, lads in Camperdown, lads from Warrnambool, lads from Mortlake so it's hard to get everyone together training-wise and with farmers a lot of these boys work 15-hour days and can't get to training.
"A lot of structures we implement during games - we practice as we go."
